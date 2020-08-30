Four starter homes for less than €300,000

Richmond Hill, Cork €265,000

When a property such as No 2 Richmond Hill secures a bid of its €265,000 asking price on its first day of viewings, you know it’s not likely to be long on the market.

2 Richmond Hill

Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald says this mid-terrace, four-bed house has been attractively renovated and redecorated by its current owners who bought it in 2017 and who are now selling it, complete with contents.

Changes made during renovations include the fitting of a modern grey kitchen as well as some rearrangement of the layout to turn a first-floor bedroom into a sitting room and move a bedroom downstairs.

Probably dating from the early 1900s, the house has high ceilings and some original features including a cast-iron fireplace. Offering 1,000 sq ft of living space, it has gas heating, a mix of double- and triple-glazed windows, and an upgraded D1 energy rating.

Ground floor accommodation includes a bedroom as well as a modern kitchen with a small dining space at the rear. Upstairs, there’s the repurposed sitting room which has two windows at the front and a painted fireplace. There’s also a bedroom which is used as an office and a bathroom, while the top floor has two more bedrooms — one en suite. "From the top floor bedroom at the rear there are views of the North Cathedral and Shandon Bells," says Ms McDonnell.

VERDICT: Affordable, central, and quite spacious for a terrace property in the city.

Ovens, Cork €285,000

The separate home office in the garden of this three-bed semi at 37 The Willows, Classes Lake, in Ovens is the type of feature that is much in demand in recent times.

Seeking offers of €285,000, O’Mahony Walsh auctioneers say this 2001-built property is very well presented and maintained and offers easy access to Ballincollig.

Accommodation includes a sitting room and a kitchen diner as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

The garden has two steel sheds including a 100 sq ft one used as a home office and for storing an extensive dinky car collection.

VERDICT: With a home office, it ticks all the boxes.

Greenmount, Cork €175,000

Prettily painted pink and grey on the outside and tastefully upgraded on the inside, No 13 Greenmount Buildings looks quite cosy and inviting.

Joe McCarthy of Barry auctioneers says the 580 sq ft one-bed terraced property is almost an entirely different property from the one he sold to the current owner three years ago. “It’s been redone and redecorated,” he says adding that that it has a new kitchen and bathroom and the BER cert has gone from a G up to an E1.

Quoting a guide of €175,000, he believes this could be just the thing for a single person but notes that it’s is also being viewed by couples and investors.

13 Greenmount, Cork

The location within one kilometre of Cork city centre, UCC and from the Lough wildfowl sanctuary is, along with its cute appearance, a strong selling point. Accommodation includes an open plan kitchen/living room with painted floorboards. In the living area at the front where a corner sofa tucks neatly into the space, the floorboards and the walls are painted white. In the redesigned kitchen area, which has white units with timber style countertops and a breakfast counter, the floorboards are black.

To the rear of the property there’s a bathroom with some space for a washer and a dryer. A set of steep timber stairs leads to the upstairs bedroom where the floorboards and the timber paneled ceilings have been painted white.

In the small yard at the rear, the owner has removed the plaster on the wall to reveal some attractive brick work and put in decking and built in timber seating.

VERDICT: Much prettier that the average terraced property near the city centre

Whitegate, Cork €230,000

This three-bed semi at 9 Careystown Meadows in Whitegate could be a lifestyle choice for a buyer who likes the idea of living in an East Cork harbour village close to sandy beaches.

9 Careystown Meadows in Whitegate

So say Hegarty Properties who describe the 2003 built property as attractive and quirky and are seeking offers of €230,000. Added extras put in by the owners include a smartphone activated Hive heating system in the house and a treehouse and a vegetable patch in the garden.

VERDICT: Attractive, affordable, and by the sea.