Four starter homes for less than €300,000

When a property such as No 2 Richmond Hill secures a bid of its €265,000 asking price on its first day of viewings, you know it’s not likely to be long on the market.
Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald says this mid-terrace, four-bed house has been attractively renovated and redecorated by its current owners who bought it in 2017 and who are now selling it, complete with contents.
Changes made during renovations include the fitting of a modern grey kitchen as well as some rearrangement of the layout to turn a first-floor bedroom into a sitting room and move a bedroom downstairs.
Probably dating from the early 1900s, the house has high ceilings and some original features including a cast-iron fireplace. Offering 1,000 sq ft of living space, it has gas heating, a mix of double- and triple-glazed windows, and an upgraded D1 energy rating.
Ground floor accommodation includes a bedroom as well as a modern kitchen with a small dining space at the rear. Upstairs, there’s the repurposed sitting room which has two windows at the front and a painted fireplace. There’s also a bedroom which is used as an office and a bathroom, while the top floor has two more bedrooms — one en suite. "From the top floor bedroom at the rear there are views of the North Cathedral and Shandon Bells," says Ms McDonnell.
: Affordable, central, and quite spacious for a terrace property in the city.
The separate home office in the garden of this three-bed semi at 37 The Willows, Classes Lake, in Ovens is the type of feature that is much in demand in recent times.
Seeking offers of €285,000, O’Mahony Walsh auctioneers say this 2001-built property is very well presented and maintained and offers easy access to Ballincollig.
Accommodation includes a sitting room and a kitchen diner as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.
The garden has two steel sheds including a 100 sq ft one used as a home office and for storing an extensive dinky car collection.
With a home office, it ticks all the boxes.
This three-bed semi at 9 Careystown Meadows in Whitegate could be a lifestyle choice for a buyer who likes the idea of living in an East Cork harbour village close to sandy beaches.
So say Hegarty Properties who describe the 2003 built property as attractive and quirky and are seeking offers of €230,000. Added extras put in by the owners include a smartphone activated Hive heating system in the house and a treehouse and a vegetable patch in the garden.
Attractive, affordable, and by the sea.