Classy Gardiner's Hill home should fly for €380,000 

Could being grounded by an pandemic spawn another home renovation project? Catherine Shanahan reports
Herbert Park Gardiner's Hill
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 12:30 PM
Catherine Shanahan

St Lukes, Cork City

€380,000

Size: 116 sq m/120 sq ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

BER: C1

Clean lines, subtle sophistication and crisp presentation are the hallmarks of this light-filled and airy Gardiner’s Hill property, as fresh as the day it was first occupied back in 2006.

Its owner, Amanda Gibbons, clearly knew what she was doing but then she’s had plenty of practice having bought and renovated about a dozen properties over the years, in locations as far-flung as Hong Kong and as close to home as her mother’s former house in No 1 Herbert Park Lawn.

Clean lines and great flow
Clean lines and great flow

The stone wall had to be partially dismantled and then restored to facilitate the build, designed by now-deceased architect Ken Owens

Mr Owens also drafted on a two-storey extension to Ms Gibbons nearby former family home and she describes him as “a brilliant man”.

The self-professed serial home renovator now claims, at her husband’s urgings, to have made her “final move” to St Anne’s Drive in Montenotte, where she also undertook a massive overhaul - although being grounded for six months by the pandemic does have her itching to do something new.

Light and airy rooms
Light and airy rooms

Meanwhile she’s selling No 1A, guiding at €380,00 with Gillian McDonnell and Ann O’ Mahony of SherryFitzgerald.

Ms Gibbons describes 1A as “an oasis of calm, really private”, which it is, tucked in behind double gates off Herbert Park Lawn where parking is for residents only. The house itself is on a maintenance-free site, with parking for three cars and a lovely patio for dining al-fresco, as well as raised flower beds.

A 3-bed 116 sq m detached Dutch Gable design house, it’s open-plan downstairs with kitchen/living/dining area, as well as a utility room and guest WC. Overhead there are three double bedrooms, one ensuite and main bathroom. Among it's loveliest features is a corner window in the downstairs living area which wasn't part of the original design, but Ms Gibbons decided to go with it after builders kept a gap open to carry work tools in and out.

1A is in a great location, close to bustling St Luke’s Cross, with plenty schools nearby, while the city is just a short downhill walk away. 

VERDICT: Arm the doors. There could be a stampede for this one.

