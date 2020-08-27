House of the Week: Spacious five-bed on Cork's Blackrock Road for €850,000

Cohalan Downing did, after all, oversee three of the most recent sales in this upmarket, leafy estate: Scarteen, re-named Sonoma, which sold in June 2019 for €740,000; Kinsley, the largest and possibly youngest house of about 40 in the estate, which sold for €1.24m in July 2019 and Elmford, a house on a fine site but in need of modernising, which fetched €637,000 in March last year.
Like his father, the son is also passionate about the great outdoors, albeit camping adventures took precedence over heavy duty planting.
There’s room for extending without taking too much from the garden, albeit the house was already extended twice, first in 1944 by the father of the owner.
Among some lovely features is a set of original French doors with bevelled glass between the dining room and the living room. The doors had originally opened onto the garden until the father added the living room in the course of his 1940s extension.
Living accommodation is plentiful and there are lots of options to create a home office, either adapting one of the five bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, or converting an adjoining garage. Or both.
- VERDICT: Among Cork city’s finest postcodes.
- Blackrock, Cork city €850,000
- Size: 199 sq m/2,144 sq ft Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4
- BER: D1