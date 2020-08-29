€850,000 Monkstown home on Diamond Hill is a real gem

Monkstown, Cork Harbour

€850,000

Size: 231 sq m (2,486 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

BER: Pending

CORK’S Monkstown, like Cobh, has some of the best period architecture of the Georgian and Victorian eras in all of the county, if not Munster, mixed with the joys and delights of water and harbour views.

But not every family on the hunt for a home wants the responsibility of taking on properties with centuries of legacies, whether protected structures or not.

For those who want a bit of modernity in a home in a harbour setting, how about Diamond Lodge as an alternative?

Diamon Lodge in Monkstown, Co Cork

Add in the fact it’s on two private acres of ground on Diamond Hill “with some of the best views in Monkstown,” say its selling agents, and it’s a prospect that should excite a bit of curiosity, and market response.

Might it even attract the eye of a developer? With two acres, and being set more or less in the middle of it, there’s scope surely for a site, or for several circling it.

The main house might be under some threat if interest comes from this quarter, but surely deserves to be held onto, and freshened up: A little bit more spending will give it a mighty lift.

Set on Diamond Hill, just above the village of Monkstown where ‘new’ detached homes started to mushroom about 50 years ago, high above the pier/jetty with views over the inner harbour, Cobh, Verolme, Whitepoint and Ringaskiddy, Diamond Lodge is listed this week with Brian Olden and Malcolm Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing, and carries a €850,000 AMV.

It’s possibly on one of the larger gardens in all of Monkstown, with trees that long predate this one-off, which was originally designed for its owners by architect John Green.

Perfect for entertaining.

It’s a package with three, if not four, strong selling points: The quality and scale of the gardens, on a very wide site fringed with old pine trees on either side; the variety in the views; and the scope in the house itself. The fourth prospect? Getting to build a bit more, of a top quality, in this precise setting. It’s not called Diamond Hill for nothing.

The vendor is a Cork family with generations of business ties to the licensed and hospitality trade, as well as wine importing.

Thus, it’s little surprise to find it’s got a floor plan that’s ideal for large-scale entertaining, with rooms flowing one to another, especially across the bright front where there’s a flat-roofed, wrap-around sun room add-on or wing: it takes little imagination to envisage large-scale soirees, with cocktails and hospitality flowing.

If that’s ‘only’ a suspicion, then the mention in the Cohalan Downing Auctioneers’ brochure of a wine store for 160+bottles under the (so 1960s in style) stairs should continuto fuel the image of Diamond Lodge being a perfect party house.

Nothing to do with partying, and lots to do with ageing though, some of the exterior trim of this architect-designed brick and cedar 1960s model is now in need of a bit of face-lifting, especially timber windows to the rear, fascias and some other timber trim.

Might it get a whole new external cladding, or glass wing(s) bolted on? Architectural purists might shudder at the thought, as the brick is such a distinctive and defining feature, outside and inside: It’s here in abundance, and in fact is even more of a scene-setter internally in the way it is used ’fair-face’ inside in a number of rooms.

Inside this c 2,500 sq ft home the brick surfaces in the kitchen, hall/stairwell, chimney breast, some bedrooms, and by windows, mostly painted white, while in the kitchen it’s painted a pale blue.

Also very much ‘of the era’ are things like the adaptable open plan layout; the serving hatch ‘twixt kitchen and dining room; the parana pine ceiling boards; open display shelving; the wide window shapes and mix of opes, and window profiles, with many rooms having low-slung radiators under wide window seats. Essentially, the more you look, the more you see, it’s all quite the considered, but low-key, package, well preserved, even down to the varnished cork floor tiles in bathrooms and the pantry/utility.

It’s here to be felt too, in things like the uniformity of the original 60s/70s aluminium door handles, the electrical switches, the quality of the sanitary ware (colours are not too mad either!), and ceiling heights are pretty good too, especially at ground level at 2.7m/c 9’, while most of the five first-floor bedrooms have built-ins, and simple, deep pelmets over the window for screening the top of curtains/nets/blinds.

Rooms flow one to another.

There’s a detached garage, linked to the house though by a covered car-port, with wisteria to the side and, handily the covered area opens too to a utility, perfect for unloading shopping in all weathers, or shooting out for coal or logs for the stove in the main living room.

Rooms include a long hall and bright, feature stairwell to a long landing, and most of the ‘good’ or formal rooms (and the bedrooms above) are off, to the front for the views and the light, and there’s a nice flow to the main living room as it links to the L-shaped sunroom, all a perfect fit for classic 1960s’ Eames, Ercol or G-Plan furniture.

The living room has French doors to the south-aspected patio, while double doors link then to the dining room, similarly bright and with views, and here there’s a serving hatch to the kitchen which has simple units, with granite tops, Siemens appliances, a cork-tiled floor, and bench-seating with padded backrest again a painted brick wall.

As another back-up, there’s a decent utility, a separate pantry, and a ground floor WC with double shower.

Above are five bedrooms with built-ins (no en suites, though) and main family bathroom and separate WC (always a nice feature in any home big enough to separate out the two functions.)

Overall, Diamond Lodge is in pretty fine fettle for a home that hasn’t been interfered with over many decades of family rearing and moving towards retirement/trade-down time, and a question is are there enough people out there who’ll ‘get’ or rate, the modernist style, and who have €850,000+ to spend.

The Price Register shows 18 house sales over €600,000 with a Monkstown address, and of this three were for over €800,000, one being Castle House in the Demesne next to the castle, a period do-er up on good grounds. A ‘trophy’ purchase in the making, it was the former private home of the late, well-know solicitor and patron of the arts, Charlie Hennessy and his wife Abbie, sold by Marshs for €850,000, well over the guide.

Now offering the very different, but nonetheless covetable Diamond Lodge at that same sum, Cohalan Downing say that “having been occupied by the same family for almost 40 years Diamond House comes to the market offering a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the finest sites in Monkstown, on the finest manicured gardens and grounds.” They add that “the principal rooms ensure this dramatic setting is brought right into the house and the majority of the accommodation enjoys spectacular sea views.”

VERDICT: A 1960s keeper.