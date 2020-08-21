21-year old, super-sized Cork dormer is a blank canvas - for €1.25m  

Moneygourney, Cork

€1.25 million

Size: 308 sq m (3,295 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

BER: C2

IS TRANQUIL one of the biggest blank canvases around, for home hunters with sufficient means to spend on a sizeable rural set home?

Clocking in at 308 sq metres, or nearly 3,300 sq ft, it has be a definite contender in the size stakes at least, as it comes up for sale in an unfurnished condition, it really will get viewers looking at the good bones and essentials and not distracted by fancy furniture and colourful wall hangings.

Built two decades ago, and one of two sizeable and related one-offs at Moneygourney just beyond Maryborough Hill in outer Douglas, it has the hall marks of a professionally delivered substantial home, ready to rock, and priced at €1.25 million by estate agents TJ Cronin and Trevor McCarthy of Irish & European.

Front elevation of the double-bay fronted Tranquil

Close enough to this Moneygourney home on its 0.8 of an acre, Bride View would have done the several dozen estate homes in the Landsborough scheme in Rochetown’s Garryduff in the early 1990s, where sizes were either side of 2,000 sq ft, in a mix of styles with dormer roofs and windows their trademark.

Landsborough homes have always sold well (there’s been very few of late) and many of them had used brick as façade finishes. Here at Tranquil, the quantity of brick is taken to new extremes, pretty much right around the exterior, in and out of its indentations and double bay frontage.

The scale and proportion of the double bay frontage, and integrated garage adding to the overall width, sets the tone immediately on arrival, with a wide approach drive past a gated entrance, and all set in the midst of a now-mature, well-landscaped and boundaried site.

Interior at Tranquil Moneygourney

Most internal joinery is in oak, with some feature window seats upstairs, and rooms include a spacious sitting room, a south/south-west aspected-sun room with feature wood-sheeted high ceilings, lounge, dining room, study, ORM kitchen with oak units and Rangemaster cooker, and utility, with attached garage.

Windows are Rationel pine, and roof slates are by Roadstone. There’s gas fired central heating, and underfloor heating at ground level.

Above are four bedrooms, with the main one having an en-suite, walk-in robes, built-ins and a window seat/storage box, plus family bathroom, with Jacuzzi/jetted bath.

Drone image of Tranquil's one acre site

The Price Register records over 110 sales with a Moneygourney address, a number being individual records at The Borough scheme near the roundabout at the upgraded Maryborough Hill approach, and the highest price for resales seems to be just over €600,000, while the top price showing is €680,000 for a new-build in the Foxwarren development.

VERDICT: a big and very well-built family home, on a decent size and wholly private site on the edge of Cork’s Rochestown and Douglas. The fact it’s put up for sale with furnishing removed will work for some viewers, and not so well for others.