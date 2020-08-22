No folly in Cork €545k house purchase, with old stone ruin for free on the patio 

Woodville, Glanmire

€545,000

Size: 159 sq m (1,711 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

BER: B3

AS garden features, go, having a stone folly structure associated with a period historic dwelling right by your back door and garden terrace must carry some sort of extra kudos, or even confer considerable bragging rights.

How do you folly that, indeed?

So it is with this high-quality, contemporary family home at Cork’s Woodville, on the edge of Glanmire village, and within a few minutes strike by car of the M8, and with easy access to all major point, including Cork Airport.

The latter (a 15 minute early AM rush to flights, down and up the Jack Lynch Tunnel) has been especially handy, as one of the owners seems to live in airports and planes, spending 80% of his work year overseas and on the move, as a global director of a major Cork-based firm which employs thousands in Ireland, and many more thousands abroad.

He says returning home to family, and to home, is always a pleasure, and they’ve loved living at 5 The Avenue, in a niche and neighbourly section of the Woodville development done in the heavily and old wooded grounds of Woodville House, near Dunkathel House.

Initially dated back centuries, later studies show this to be an early 1900s folly structure for the period Woodville House

They’ve easily expanded into their 1,710 sq ft four-bed home, and maximised every bit of the gardens, and highlight its best features (and, folly) with extensive lighting for evening and night-time atmosphere.

Along the way, they also got full planning permission for an extension, which would have allowed them to add a further 800 sq ft at ground level, primarily to the front of this timber-framed home, with contrasting external materials of stone, steel, glazing and crisp, white render.

That extension was designed for them by architect Boris de Swart, who’s built a passive house for his own family on Cork city’s western suburbs. More recently, Mr de Swart has now designed a new-build for No 5 The Avenue’s owners, who’ve acquired a site/property near Woodville, to purpose-build a larger home for the family, as one of them has special mobility and care needs.

Thus, given the vendors’ change of plans (they really wanted to stay very close to good neighbours) whoever now buys No 5 has the choice of keeping it as it is, or can enlarge as per the planning grant, or take comfort from the positive planning sentiment toward enlarging the property.

Front view of 5 The Avenue

A smaller one, No 12 which was 1,400 sq ft sold in 2018 for €475,000, according to the Price Register. No 3 shows on the Register next, as having sold in 2019, not once, but twice, first for €550,000, and then very shortly after again for €540,000, by its purchaser who’d bought it sight unseen and then decided not to move: hmmm, any lesson there for those who did the ‘virtual viewing’ gig there back in March/April and into the lockdown??

Jackie Cohalan, of Cohalan Downing is the selling agent of No 5 The Avenue, and she is looking forward to showing it off, in reality.

Ms Cohalan says it’s a perfect family home, in great condition inside and out, on gardens/grounds well above standard, in a development which gains significantly thanks to the presence of many mature trees (beeches, mostly, and magnificent ones) around the old Woodville demesne, where the original period dwelling is now broken up into apartments, which is for sale as an investment in one block.

Ms Cohalan guides the walk-in condition family home 5 The Avenue at €545,000, and notes especially the contemporary design flair, the interior brightness and the excellent B3 BER.

Interior at No 5 The Avenue, Woodville, by Wilson Architecture

Thus, the original Avenue homes have living areas with an end living rooms that get to be triple aspect, with central gable chimneypieces, and some distinctive floor-to-ceiling windows.

That same floor-to-ceiling glazing vibe carries on to the next floor above, where the main bedroom also is double/triple aspect (the third side’s glazing is in the en suite bathroom which, like the main family bathroom here, has recently been upgraded with new tiling and high standard sanitary ware.)

Happy landings, at 5 The Avenue

Externally apart from the glazing, the stand-out feature of The Avenue’s design is the integration of chunky RSJ steel girders or beams, painted black visible especially in the rear elevation, where it mixes/contrasts with white render, and horizontal boards of treated cedar sheeting.

Gable end of No 5, with folly alongside

As vital a selling point as the house’s quality and comfort level is the extensive and fully enclosed, secure back garden, with landscaping and delivery done by now-retired Cork landscaper Paul O’Flynn.

Landscaping at No 5 is well above-spec - even without the folly

There’s a hidden-away steel storage shed at the bottom of the garden, which is in a sort of dog-leg section, and then there’s also a really proper, hidden shed too, yet easily accessed.

This second store building is plonked within the walls of the roofless old sandstone folly which is just 12’ or so from No 5’s back walls. Although roofless, it’s been secured for future decades by some minimal intervention in stone-work and rendering.

Complete with what looks like a cross between a chimney and a bell-tower (currently with a solitary stand of ragwort up top!), it’s a little dote of a structure, about 100 sq ft inside its walls, and easily holds the steel shed, which has power and light supplied to it.

It was acquired at a separate cost to the house’s purchase back in the later 2000s by No 5 owners who rightly felt it would integrate beautifully with their gardens, and managed to make it private and secure, and to have control over its use.

At one stage, it was believed to have been as old as the 17th or 18th century, but later investigations suggested it’s far newer, and was built as an ornate folly/picturesque ruin as recently as the early 1900s by Woodville’s owners at the time.

It’s functional as a store and hides the steel shed well, with some outdoor area around it: No 5’s next owners (depending on their own storage needs) might opt to stick with the other shed at the garden’s end, and repurpose the practical(!) folly as a garden room, BBQ den, or even put in a pizza oven for fun with food?

Overall, No 5’s site runs to c 0.2 acres, with a warm southerly aspect and the outdoor seating area, just off the kitchen and overlooking the back garden is pure pleasure to sit by on a bright day.

Rear garden and play area at 5 The Avenue

This home is one of seven in a section of the Avenue, ringed with century-old hardwood and deciduous trees with a partial woodland feel, a hop over a wall opens a pedestrian path down towards Glanmire, where the large, 600+Ballinglanna new homes development is now hoving into view on 75 acres bought in the mid 2000s for €31 million, bringing much improved road and cycle path access into the frame for other residents also.

This side of Glanmire is burgeoning, and Ballinglanna’s developers the O’Flynn Group also controls the extensive grounds of the top period home Dunkathel House (bought for €25m in the early 200s), where future residential development is contingent on further improvements now commenced started at the Dunkathel roundabout and Jack Lynch tunnel access point.

Although Woodville now feels to be quite the finished entity, there’s one well-removed section as-yet undeveloped, while the sale of the original Woodville House, converted to four apartments and put for sale with a €650,000 price guide, is now showing as ‘sale agreed’ online.

Woodville’s setting is quite unique in Cork residential developments given the scale and maturity of its woodlands and lofty backdrops, especially in the Beeches and Avenue sections.

That green backdrop prompts selling agent for No 5 The Avenue Jackie Cohalan to say it’s “nestled serenely in a quiet wooded area close to Cork city centre and Glanmire village.” “It has an understated elegance and, staying true to its contemporary roots, the house is simple in layout with clean lines that facilitate functional free flowing living on the ground floor with practical generous spaces on the first floor. Finishes that may appear effortless were in fact well thought out in order to add style to this amazing family home.”