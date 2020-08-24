Four Cork starter homes for less than €300,000

Blackrock, Cork €275,000

The living at No 4 Blackrock House can be expected to be a lot more gracious than that experienced in the average one-bed apartment.

The first floor property is one of the first resales in the apartment complex created out of the 18th Century Ursuline Convent building in Blackrock village. Original features such as high corniced ceilings and the impressive roundheaded windows set it apart from other properties of this type.

Seeking offers of €275,000, Glenn O’Connor of DNG Creedon says this apartment could make a very attractive lifestyle choice for trading down buyers. “It’s a tastefully modernised property with old-world charm in one of the most exclusive developments in the city.” The fact that it’s being sold complete with contents might, he believes, also makes it attractive to a first-time buyer.

The décor in the 600 sq ft property is stylish, modern, and neutral. The largest space is a 19’ long high ceilinged living room with two large windows including a large round headed one at the front. There’s a small kitchen with white modern units, as well as a compact utility room, a contemporary bathroom, and a carpeted bedroom which has a smaller round-headed window.

Situated in a secure gated development within a few minutes’ walk from the Marina it has a designated parking space. Blackrock House has 27 apartments of varying sizes which were sold new in 2017 and 2018. No 4 originally sold for €246,318 in September 2017.

VERDICT: A class above the average small apartment.

Glenbrook, Cork €260,000

From the windows of No 10 Victoria Terrace in Glenbrook you can watch the sail boats in the harbour go by and from the front door, you can set off for a stroll along the waterfront promenade to Monkstown.

10 Victoria Terrace, Glenbrook

The views and the easy access to a seafront walkway, make it the type of property that has looked especially attractive since lockdown.

A mid-terrace house, it was built in the 1820s, around the time Glenbrook became a bathing resort, and its promenade became popular for strolling and taking the air.

In the hands of the same family since the 1960s, No 10 has maintained its pretty Victorian facade but has been adapted and changed. Launching the three-bed house on the market with a guide of €260,000, Roy Dennehy of Denneny auctioneers says it has been modernised with double glazing and gas heating and is a well-cared for home.

To take advantage of the waterfront views, the owners have turned the largest first-floor bedroom, which has two large windows overlooking the harbour, into a sitting room. They also converted one of the original four bedrooms into a second bathroom.

Ground floor accommodation includes a long maple floored dining/living room at one side and a sitting room/kitchen on the other. Upstairs there are two bathrooms and three bedrooms including the one which is used as a sitting room.

There is a small garden area at the front and a patio courtyard outside the kitchen with steps leading to a terraced garden for sitting out.

Located within a few minutes’ walk from the ferry crossing to Cobh, the house is 9km from Douglas.

VERDICT: Its views and access to a seafront promenade are enviable.

Glanmire, Cork €290,000

Pretty much all that you could look for in a starter home is on offer at 64 Crawford Woods, Church Hill in Glanmire.

64 Crawford Woods, Glanmire

A well-kept modern three-bed semi-d close to local amenities and schools, it’s new to the market with Sherry FitzGerald who are quoting a guide of €290,000. “It’s in turn key condition,’’ says auctioneer Gillian McDonnell noting that it also has a large raised decking area for alfresco dining at the rear.

The ground floor has a living room, a kitchen diner and a guest WC while upstairs there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

Overlooking a green area it’s one kilometre from Glanmire village.

VERDICT: Move in condition

St Luke’s, Cork €155,000

Highly affordable for a young couple or a singleton, No 6 Harrington Row in Cork City’s St Luke’s is new to the market with a guide of €155,000.

6 Harrington Square, St Luke's, Cork

Located within a 20-minute walk from the city centre, the two-bed terraced property is for sale with Sherry FitzGerald, who say it’s in good condition but in need of some upgrading.

Downstairs there is a living/dining room, a kitchen and a bathroom; upstairs it has two bedrooms and outside, a decked patio.

VERDICT: About as affordable as it gets close to the city.