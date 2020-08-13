Starter Homes: Four Cork properties for less than €300,000

- Midleton, Co Cork
- Verdict: Strong interest from people employed in multinationals in Carrigtwohill and Little Island expected.
- €265,000
- Size: 120 sq m (1,300 sq ft)
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- BER: pending
- VERDICT: Not expected to be too long on the market.
- The Lough, Cork
- €285,000
- Size: 110 (1,191 sq ft)
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- BER: G
VERDICT: has more space and is better kept than many properties close to the city centre costing less than €200,000.
VERDICT: plenty of space to build or play