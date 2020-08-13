Fruity, funky family home on the edge of Cork city for €330,000

They've done the graft, now some other lucky occupants will reap the reward, at the fruit-laden Ard Álainn, a funky family home on the edge of Cork city with eco-credentials, a 180-degree valley vista, and an array of apple and cherry trees.

And, it’s all right next door to a hectare of fruitful orchard, planted for generations to come under an eco-social enterprise, run as a co-op on separately-owned land and called Future Orchards.

This is a 21-year old bungalow home with deep family roots for its vendors, Elaine Garden and her husband, Stefan Wulff.

They built this much-tweaked bungalow in the Glashaboy valley, by a weir on the river above Glanmire, for their then-young fledgling family, on land her own parents had acquired backin the early 1980s, to establish a fish farm.

The fish farm was an entrepreneurial wheeze dreamed up by Elaine’s parents, John and Nancy Garde (the surname is of Huguenot origin), a spirited couple who had moved their own family to places as far away as Australia, before returning to Cork for their later child rearing years.

They ended up buying quite a bit more ground than they had needed for the fish farm (trout and freshwater mussels, mostly) and ran it for nearly 15 years.

However, the Garde connection allowed Elaine and German-born husband, Stefan, to qualify for planning permission for this c 1,300 sq ft bungalow, built by Crowley Homes in 1999 and later with energy upgrades that include eco-friendly paper based insulation and double glazing and a part-covered deck for all weather outdoor uses.

Then, Elaine’s own and other talents shone through in things like arty tiling, mosaics and fused and slumped glass panels and other visually engaging features.

With lots of old pine, glass blocks, and recycled and upcycled items and finishes, it’s all quite the homely, practical and rewarding homestead, complete with workshed/utility and glasshouse, for artistic and green-fingered activities.

Right now, it’s up for sale, set on 0.82 of a scenic acre with Glashaboy valley views, price-guided at €330,000 by auctioneer Andy Moore of Andrew Moore & Co.

Ard Áilinn is anything but suburban, in fact it’s positively bucolic, set by Foleys Lane, near Sarsfields Court, 2.5 miles from Glanmire and about five from the city itself.

As a lifestyle retreat and convenient bolthole to retreat, in Covid-19 pandemic times? None better.

“We didn’t really notice the lockdown, we enjoyed the time here so much” say Elaine and Stefan, parents of two adult children aged in their 20s, and emptying the family nest to move towards Lismore and the River Blackwater in Co Waterford.

Andy Moore describes this property mix as being “a detached, modern family home in a spectacular, sylvan setting, with unparalleled vistas over the Glashaboy valley, in a wooded and natural surround.”

Trees form a canopy of cover towards the house and its outbuilding and planting includes many shrubs and trees, included a dozen apple trees and some cherry trees also, with birds mainly the beneficiaries.

The adjacent Future Orchards (not part of this sale, it will continue as a social enterprise, engaging families of all ages) where far larger varieties include 27 heritage apple varieties, grafted and nurtured, proving apple crops, biodiversity for bees and pollinators, and mostly likely to mature over a century or more, yet to come.

The 0.82 acre with the residence is as rich in fauna as it is in flora, and is home to many birds, including owls and herons, red squirrel and rabbits, who have to be kept away from raised veg areas.

Packing soon to go, the couple is keen to swap the Lee for the Blackwater, with Stefan keen on canoeing the (once )great angling river water, and will be leaving his days with Leeside’s boating venture Meitheal Mara and its curraghs with some regret, having been on the winning crew in the harbour’s tough, long-haul event just last year.

But, the Cork-Waterford border is also good land for new roots, and the couple quip that “our dog Finnegan loves to walk us in Lismore.”

VERDICT: It’s got a-peel.