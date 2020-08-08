King of the castle in Youghal for €440,000

Youghal, East Cork

€440,000

Size: 260.1 sq m/2780 sq ft

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

BER: B3

Calling your house ‘Caisleán na Ghleanna’ is a good clue as to the landscape it’s located in.

True to form, this house is set in a picturesque glen, and somewhere nearby are the ruins of Cornaveigh Castle.

A quick trawl of the internet throws up an image of what must at one time have passed for a castle but is now described as a “defaced and truncated FitzGerald tower”, largely lost in the undergrowth.

Of course, there’s also the possibility that the people of the house share the view of our former overlords: that an Englishman’s home is his castle and the caisleán referred to here is the impressive redbrick now on the market for €440,000, with commanding views of the countryside and looking every bit as solid as any fortified structure.

Twenty-year-old ‘Caisleán na Ghleanna’, on three-quarters of an acre, is for sale as the current owner is moving closer to Midleton, family reared, and no longer any need for 2,800 sq ft of accommodation. She leaves behind a beautifully maintained home and garden, the latter the upshot of years of dedication by her husband.

The outdoor layout really maximises the stunning views, with garden furniture strategically placed to follow the sun throughout the day.

There’s a smashing patio out the back, leading to a raised deck with steps down into an expansive garden. It’s a model spot for outdoor entertaining, or for children to run wild.

Out front, there are some lovely garden features, including a sunken pond just inside the main wrought iron gates.

A gorgeous stone wall forms the boundary with the road and a gravel path with stepping stones cuts through the front lawn. The curving driveway is cobble lock.

Everything is just so, nothing out of place. Even the pump house and large detached double garage are warm redbrick, blending with the main house.

“Everything works with the house, from the pump house to the large double garage, to the archway at the side which leads to the rear patio area. As soon as you enter the driveway, everything measures up,” says selling agent John Hornibrook of Colbert & Co auctioneers.

Rear extensions to the property did not upset the symmetry.

A dining room/sunroom off the kitchen was added, with a bay window to take in those beautiful views. A family room was also built with a stove and French doors to the patio, framed at this time of year by the vibrant purple of lavender plants. This room, which has a lovely window seat, can also be accessed via an open arch from the dining room.

There’s a nice country vibe to the decent-sized kitchen and some attractive brickwork around the double oven. There’s also an island, a Belfast sink and a lounge area at one end.

An office — a pandemic prerequisite — as well as a second living room, a TV room, a utility room, and a shower room, complete the spacious living accommodation downstairs.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, one ensuite, and a family bathroom. All of the bedrooms are doubles.

Mr Hornibrook says ‘Caisleán na Ghleanna’, built by the current owners, offers tremendous accommodation and is likely to appeal to families looking for a quality home and a nice lifestyle who are looking to trade up.

That lifestyle can include regular visits to the coast: as an added bonus, a 10-minute car journey will get you to Claycastle, Youghal’s blue flag beach, where an eco boardwalk has been extended.

VERDICT: There’s a whole lot of house and garden going with this impressive property and you’ll never tire of the views.