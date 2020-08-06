Top of the Crop: €670,000 Douglas home is fertile pickings

Douglas, Cork City

€670,000

Size: 166.87 sq m/

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

BER: G

It's hard to know where to start with Liscannor House, a home with quirks and personality, elegance and charm.

Maybe the best place to start is in the garden on the Cross Douglas Road because so much of its history is bound up in its rich soil.

Liscannor House Cross Douglas Rd

Liscannor House Cross Douglas Rd

Liscannor House Cross Douglas Rd

Passersby regularly stop dead in their tracks, when having already oohed and aahed at the main garden, their attention is drawn to a gravel pathway that runs down the side of the house.

Framed at the far end by an eye-catching red and white stone arch, and at the roadside by a bright red wrought iron gate, the planting in this part of the garden is stunning. Right now, giant towering spikes of Echium piniana, the same plants that attract visitors to Fota House and Gardens, are in full glory.

It’s the kind of garden that’s been so well looked after, that the son of the now deceased owner says he hasn’t had to buy a plant in five years. Plants and vegetables have tended to re-seed themselves. He recently dug up potatoes under a flower bed in the front garden, even though they were planted in a separate vegetable patch out the back.

The genesis of this garden, on the biggest site on the Cross Douglas Road, is traced back to John “Jackie” Byrne, the grandfather of the current owners, who built the house in the 1940s before starting nurseries that stretched all the way back through what is now Willow Court housing estate, as far back as the “Old Nemo Rangers ground”.

That land was sold off in the early ‘70s and Willow Court was built in ‘78, but the owners of Liscannor House held onto 0.4 of an acre.

Back in the day, Jackie, onetime secretary of the Munster Agricultural Society, supplied the likes of R Cudmore and Woolworths with their flowers - dahlias, magnolias, petunias etc - and his grandchildren still have the invoices to prove it. And they have the red stencil that reads “Liscannor Nurseries” through which the name of the business was sprayed on storage crates.

They also have the original drawings of Liscannor House, which they say took about four years to build, because of shortages of materials during the Second World War. The roof tiles were imported from Germany.

Jackie Byrne built the house himself and his Clare-born wife enshrined her heritage in the name of her new home. She also brought a piece of her county with her, in the form of Liscannor stone in some of the paths around the house.

Jackie certainly left his mark, not only as secretary of the Munster Agricultural Society, organisers of the Cork Summer Show at the Cork Showgrounds for more than 200 years, but also as a man dedicated to his parish.

His death notice in the Cork Examiner in 1960 pays tribute to the “tremendous work” he did for charitable and church purposes, including as “organising secretary of three bazaars” which raised IR£12,000 “roughly one third of the cost” of building Turners Cross church, where his funeral service was held.

He also did tremendous work in Liscannor House, including using timber from the vats at the Old Bandon Distillery as flooring.

Liscannor House Cross Douglas Rd

Liscannor House Cross Douglas Road

There are lots of lovely features in this enchanting house from beautiful bay windows at either end of a large dining room, which was “the party room”, to triple windows in two of the rooms looking out on those lush gardens, to a porthole window near the cloakroom under the stairs, to a hot press with fabulous old wooden doors, to the original Victorian tiling in the kitchen - which is split into a “back kitchen” and “front kitchen” with a small adjoining TV room.

With a bit of re-organising, these rooms could be made into a more practical kitchen space. There’s also scope to incorporate an existing outside utility area which currently houses washing machine/dryer and an outdoor loo.

Like many old homes, it’s inevitable that Liscannor House will require some modernising but it’s impossible not to be charmed by what’s already there. When the current owners moved in in 1979 - from nearby Loreto Park, after their grandparents passed, their own father - formerly of Irish Refining at Whitegate - immersed himself in the garden and passed on his love of gardening to his children.

They also fell in love with the house and with all its nooks and crannies and items like the giant “grandmother clock” in the hall (the grandmother clock hangs, the grandfather version stands), which a visiting American traced to clockmaker Cohen and Son.

Liscannor House Cross Douglas Road

Selling agent Niall Cahalane of Cahalane Skuse says they’ve already had “a power of interest”.

“During the week, we had 20 viewings over two days and we are already under offer. Most of the interested parties are families, either living locally, or returning to Cork after working abroad and looking for somewhere nice to live,” Mr Cahalane says.

He doesn’t expect it to remain on the market for long.

“As I said, it’s the biggest site on the Cross Douglas Road. It’s a fabulous house and you couldn’t get a better location.”

VERDICT: A golden opportunity. They don’t make ‘em like this anymore.