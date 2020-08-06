Trading Up: Four Cork city properties worth considering

Mount Oval, Cork City €250,000

Number 6, Granary Hall in Mount Oval, Cork City, needs no more than a new owner to add their own flourishes.

It’s in tip-top condition from its new Palladio front door right through the kitchen and living room to the two spacious bedrooms, one of which has direct access to the main bathroom to create an ensuite effect. Plenty attention has also been given to the rear garden, which has a patio, ideal for relaxing in the afternoon and evening sun or for hosting post-work BBQs, now that we are all working from home.

The house is on the market because the couple who own it are trading up and switching from city to county, according to selling agent Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald.

“We expect interest from first-time buyers, or people downsizing, or investors,” she says.

Priced at €250,000 and extending to 758 sq ft, it could go for more if it follows the form of nearby neighbour No 8, which the Property Price Register records as having sold last month for €265,000.

No 6 is a mid-terrace home in Mount Oval Village which is near the South Ring Road network and on the 216 bus route, which provides a regular service to Douglas, Cork city centre, and Cork University Hospital.

VERDICT: Mint condition.

Blackrock, Cork city €295,000

The back garden of No 1 The Terrace, Crab Lane, in Cork’s Blackrock, is quite delightful, with its lovely old patio, a greenhouse at the end of the garden, well-chosen shrubs and absolute privacy from the neighbours.

The Terrace Crab Lane

It occupies the end site in this neat little terrace of a dozen townhouses that tends to attract older buyers looking to trade down, such is their convenience to the city, proximity to bus routes, and the ever-improving attractions of Blackrock village.

No 1, previously occupied by a single lady, now deceased, is in need of “a little bit of TLC”, according to selling agent Tim Sullivan of Timothy Sullivan & Associates.

Anyone looking for inspiration should check out what was done at the opposite end of the terrace, in No 12, which featured in these pages last year, and which was nicely re-worked, with the addition to the rear of a compact but bright heavily-glazed extension, as well as a third bedroom upstairs.

No 1 comes with a sitting room/dining room and kitchen downstairs and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. There is rear pedestrian access to the back garden and there’s also a garage to the rear. Mr Sullivan expects interest from both first-time buyers and people looking to trade down.

The Property Price Register shows that No 3 sold for €310,000 in 2019.

VERDICT: Always a winning location.

Glasheen, Cork city €345,000

The couple selling this well-kept Dutch-style bungalow bought it in 2011 from Johnny O’Flynn, the same SherryFitzGerald agent that is now handling the re-sale.

Barr Glaise Glasheen

Mr O’Flynn notes that they bought it in good nick at the time, but have nonetheless carried out a series of upgrades, including installing a new kitchen with a feature brick breast showcasing a Rangemaster stove, as well as a new family bathroom on the first floor. You’ll also spot antique fire bellows, by Doyle and Co of Wexford, by the fireplace in the living room.

A boiler upgrade was also carried out at ‘Barr Glaise’, a detached home of approximately 995 sq ft, set in a mature residential area, directly opposite Glasheen National School and close to UCC, Cork University Hospital, and the Bon Secours Hospital.

A really nice feature of the property is the generous patio to the rear, accessed from the kitchen via French doors, the ideal spot from which to take advantage of the afternoon and evening sun.

Beyond is a low maintenance west-facing lawn, lined with trees and mature shrubs, with a Barna shed tucked in the corner.

Mr O’Flynn says the couple selling are trading up, and he doesn’t expect ‘Barr Glaise’, with a price tag of €345,000, to be on the market for long.

VERDICT: Convenient city living.

Victoria Cross, Cork city, €325,000

Sometimes a great city location is the trade-off for going without a garden, the possibility of extending or having a driveway to park your car.

Not so at Arzala in Victoria Cross where for €325,000, you get city living, a fine long back garden, off-street parking, and a garage crying out to be converted.

Arzala Victoria Cross

The garage can wait, if renovation costs are prohibitive right now because there’s still plenty of living space in this 1,442 sq ft semi-detached home. As selling agent Johnny O’Flynn of SherryFitzGerald points out, it’s a fine house, looked after by owner/occupiers, and never rented out, even though to do so looks pretty easy, given its proximity to University College Cork, Cork University Hospital, Bon Secours etc.

Mr O’Flynn says it will attract interest from a variety of buyers, from first-timers to investors to families. Most of the houses in the row are owner-occupied he says, and two neighbours added two-storey extensions by converting the garage and adding a new floor overhead.

Built in the 1940s, and now the subject of a family sale, Arzala has some nice original features, including terrazzo floor in the hall and kitchen, a serving hatch to the dining room and original tiled fireplaces.

At the end of its long rear garden, which backs north, getting the westerly sun in the afternoons, is the River Lee. Mr O’Flynn says houses in Victoria Cross 'generally sell fairly quickly'.

VERDICT: Lots of options at this reasonably priced home.