Trading Up: Four Cork city properties worth considering

It’s in tip-top condition from its new Palladio front door right through the kitchen and living room to the two spacious bedrooms, one of which has direct access to the main bathroom to create an ensuite effect. Plenty attention has also been given to the rear garden, which has a patio, ideal for relaxing in the afternoon and evening sun or for hosting post-work BBQs, now that we are all working from home.
Sometimes a great city location is the trade-off for going without a garden, the possibility of extending or having a driveway to park your car.
Not so at Arzala in Victoria Cross where for €325,000, you get city living, a fine long back garden, off-street parking, and a garage crying out to be converted.
The garage can wait, if renovation costs are prohibitive right now because there’s still plenty of living space in this 1,442 sq ft semi-detached home. As selling agent Johnny O’Flynn of SherryFitzGerald points out, it’s a fine house, looked after by owner/occupiers, and never rented out, even though to do so looks pretty easy, given its proximity to University College Cork, Cork University Hospital, Bon Secours etc.
Mr O’Flynn says it will attract interest from a variety of buyers, from first-timers to investors to families. Most of the houses in the row are owner-occupied he says, and two neighbours added two-storey extensions by converting the garage and adding a new floor overhead.
Built in the 1940s, and now the subject of a family sale, Arzala has some nice original features, including terrazzo floor in the hall and kitchen, a serving hatch to the dining room and original tiled fireplaces.
At the end of its long rear garden, which backs north, getting the westerly sun in the afternoons, is the River Lee. Mr O’Flynn says houses in Victoria Cross 'generally sell fairly quickly'.
Lots of options at this reasonably priced home.