A site to behold in Ballycotton for €550,000

NOW deemed to be long past its prime, and dismissed as derelict, is this mid-1900s bungalow called Aughavanagh, a property worth more dead than alive, and priced as a site at €550,000.

It’s fresh to a bustling Ballycotton property market as summer comes towards its end, and is already getting interest via estate agent Adrianna Hegarty, who’s on a bit of a Ballycotton sales roll at present, as the east Cork seaside village is on the crest of a home-hunters’ wave.

Now dismissed as derelict, 'Aughavanagh', a mid-1900s bungalow at Ballycotton is priced as a site with Hegarty Properties and marketed at €550,000.

“It’s practically the last one left,” she says of the limited number of as yet-undeveloped houses on the sea-scanning side of the road, and she’s just had machinery in to clear scrub and overgrowth from the site, to reveal its scale and potential.

It last sold back in ‘the boom’ period, to a Dublin purchaser, for an unrecorded sum, as it was back in pre-Price Register days.

Aughavanagh Ballycotton Hegarty Properties

This squat bungalow with modest bay window, on its sloping site, has a vista over Ballycotton bay and extensive coastline, but not quite to the island and lighthouse – which is the local ‘money shot’ - adding a yet-additional premium to property prices. “Ideally, it would be demolished, making way for a modern family home with magnificent uninterrupted sea views. ” says Ms Hegarty.

VERDICT: Knock, knock, who’s there for Aughavanagh?

Ballycotton, East Cork

€550,00

Site Size: .033 acres