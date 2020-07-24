€825,000 Tivoli 'White House' fit for a merchant prince

Fermoy, Co Cork

€350,000

Size: 177 sq m/1,910 sq ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

BER: Exempt

Being well-connected and carrying a certain cachet are par for the course for many homes on Tivoli’s Lovers Walk, some of which also have a storied past.

For instance Robin Hill which sold for just over €784,000 in 2019 was on the grounds of the former classical mansion Woodhill House, the one-time bolthole of Sarah Curran, girlfriend of Robert Emmet, who took refuge there after her lover’s execution in 1803.

Traces of its colourful history crop up regularly during house sales on Lovers Walk, and a few more nuggets emerged when a house known as Orchard Walls went on the market this week.

Of particular interest to this newspaper was the discovery by solicitors GJ Moloney, acting on behalf of the vendor, that Orchard Walls has connections to the Irish Examiner.

Conveyancing documents show a James Penrose conveyed the land on which Orchard Walls now stands to Thomas Crosbie & Co Ltd, erstwhile owners of the Irish Examiner, in 1931.

In 1933, Thomas Crosbie and Co Ltd leased the land to a John Clancy and one of the terms was that a house be built there within a year.

And so Orchard Walls’ history can be traced back to that era, with good connections from the outset, and a share of that ancient orchard wall that forms the end-of-garden boundary and which gave the house its name.

The modern recent history of the €825,000 house involved the current sellers moving in in 1988, after they bought it from a family member.

“We were looking to upgrade at the time, we had three children at that stage, so we grabbed the chance,” the woman of the house says.

It was a good move and the backdrop for many great memories and some wonderful entertaining, particularly on the wraparound patio from where guests had a bird’s eye view of boating activity on the River Lee and and indeed prime seats for world-class acts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, from Michael Jackson to Prince, to Elton John to Bruce Springsteen.

“We are moving to Dublin to be closer to our six grandchildren, so just as the decision to buy the house was motivated by having our own children, so our decision to sell comes down to children as well. So you could say we have come full circle,” she says.

Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald, who is handling the sale, says she expects huge interest in four-bed detached Orchard Walls.

She describes it as “a quality property” and “superb family home” with uninterrupted views over the Lee.

While the kitchen will need modernising, the house “has an abundance of living accommodation” with the main living areas opening onto the wraparound terrace “ideal for outdoor entertaining” and for capitalising on those views.

Cork city is only a few minutes drive away, and the current owner says she enjoys the 20 minute walk into town along the Lower Glanmire Road.

Orchard Walls is within easy reach of the Northern ring road and the Jack Lynch tunnel.

VERDICT: A Class Apart.