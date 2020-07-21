Charming cottage needs TLC

WHAT’s the future now for Parkgarriff Cottage, a close neighbour to Monkstown Golf Club, as it comes to market on an elevated site, with views down over Cork harbour?
Set on a deep site roadside site of 0.57 of an acre, with possible site potential to the back, this is a relatively compact dormer-style cottage which originally was two adjoining very small Famine-era cottages; at one stage, one side even served time as a local shop.
It’s now an executor sale after the death a few years ago of the hard-working, stoic woman of the house, and charged with handing it on is estate agent Catherine McAuliffe, a director with Savills Cork and who has long memories through family links of this home in its heyday.
Ms McAuliffe guides Parkgarriff Cottage at a broadly manageable €260,000, acknowledging that even while completely habitable, it needs work sooner or later.
Now, some may envisage larger Veluxes, or pop-out balcony ones, or big-box dormers. Subject to planning approval, might it go full two-storey? Might it even be knocked and replaced? Might the generous site (the back half is quite jungle-like by now) yield up a second site?
VERDICT: All options are here at the already charming, but currently ‘tired,’ Parkgarriff Cottage.
Monkstown, Cork Harbour
€260,000
Size: 121 sq m (1,308 sq ft)
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
BER: F