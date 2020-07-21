Charming cottage needs TLC

WHAT’s the future now for Parkgarriff Cottage, a close neighbour to Monkstown Golf Club, as it comes to market on an elevated site, with views down over Cork harbour?

Set on a deep site roadside site of 0.57 of an acre, with possible site potential to the back, this is a relatively compact dormer-style cottage which originally was two adjoining very small Famine-era cottages; at one stage, one side even served time as a local shop.

The beautiful scenery surrounding Parkgarriff Cottage.

It’s now an executor sale after the death a few years ago of the hard-working, stoic woman of the house, and charged with handing it on is estate agent Catherine McAuliffe, a director with Savills Cork and who has long memories through family links of this home in its heyday.

Parkgarriff Cottage.

Ms McAuliffe guides Parkgarriff Cottage at a broadly manageable €260,000, acknowledging that even while completely habitable, it needs work sooner or later.

The livingroom inside Parkgarriff Cottage.

A bedroom inside Parkgarriff Cottage.

Now, some may envisage larger Veluxes, or pop-out balcony ones, or big-box dormers. Subject to planning approval, might it go full two-storey? Might it even be knocked and replaced? Might the generous site (the back half is quite jungle-like by now) yield up a second site?

VERDICT: All options are here at the already charming, but currently ‘tired,’ Parkgarriff Cottage.

Monkstown, Cork Harbour

€260,000

Size: 121 sq m (1,308 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

BER: F