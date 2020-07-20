Loftus Hall, claimed as Ireland's most haunted house, up for sale 

The country’s reputedly most haunted house is up for sale again.

Wexford’s 22 bedroom Loftus Hall, along with 63 acres of land is up for grabs for €2.5m four times it’s 2011 guide price.

Haunted tours of the house have attracted thousands of visitors to the area especially around Halloween.

The mansion is the subject of various legends, including that the devil visited for a card game and shot through the roof upon being rumbled.

The house had lain empty for nearly two decades when restored in 2011 costing the current owners, Aidan and Shane Quigley €250,000 annually to run the business and house. A new roof and structural damage was repaired since it was bought.

The sale of the house was confirmed according to reports over the weekend.

It was on the market nine years ago with a substantially reduced price tag of €625,000. The Georgian mansion was previously sold in October 2008 to a Galway-based businessman for around €1.7 million.

Loftus Hall, an imposing nine-bay mansion, extends to some 27,124 sq ft and boasts its own private beach.

It was built by the Marquis of Ely in 1870 on the ruins of Redmond Hall, which was in existence since 1350 and was purchased by the Loftus Family in the 1600s.

During the 18th century, Charles Tottenham came to live in Loftus Hall and this is how the legend of Loftus Hall came to originate.

According to legend a stranger who was looking for accommodation on a stormy night was invited in by the Tottenhams to play cards.

During the card game a lady bent over to retrieve a fallen card and was shocked to discover a cloven foot. It is said that the stranger vanished through the ceiling in a puff of smoke.

Loftus Hall was then exorcised by Father Thomas Broaders whose powers worked. He later became Parish Priest of the parishes of the Hook and Ramsgrange for almost 50 years.

The building in which the legend is associated was levelled to the ground in 1870 and the present day mansion was erected.

The mansion, was also previously run as a country hotel and convent run by the Benedictine or Sisters of Providence order of nuns who established it at the turn of the 20th Century.

Summer tours at the house have now ceased according to phone voice recordings.

Aidan Quigley in reports has said that he is “not just going to sell it (house) to anyone: I’ll be interviewing potential buyers. If a state body comes in, that’s an option. If an American owner wants to live here, I’d be keen to work with them to restore it”.