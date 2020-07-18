Blackrock beauty comes calling for €425k

Cork's Blackrock suburb is known and noted for having some exceptional house sales, ones making ‘telephone sums’ when changing hands. In fact, the Price Register shows well over 20 family Blackrock homes selling for over €1 million in the past decade or so, some for multiples of that sizeable sum.

But, the period era terraced home No 5 Riverview carries a price guide of ‘just’ €425,000, and it talks of telephone figures in a different light.

Friday appointments booked out straight away and the diary was filling up for early next week too as well, while Mr Downey observes “we were never fans of open viewings anyway.”

Using builder Michael Doherty of Verdoc Construction they oversaw a whole series of upgrades, including insulation at floor and attic level, replacement timber sash windows, wiring, and plumbing, and a new boiler has been fitted.

ERA’s Michael Downey says it’s in walk-in condition for its next occupants; he expects bidding both from professional First Time Buyers with good salaries and from traders-down, both of whom will appreciate the amenities and scenic village and leafy waterfront Marina walks on the doorstep.

One of a terrace of six, No 5 was built simultaneously with two others ‘back in the day,’ and when first delivered would have had grounds with river frontage.

The adjacent No 6, which sold over a year ago for €280,000 as a do-er up, is just now coming to the end of a major restoration and extension, and Riverview Terrace’s row shows nice diversity of height and windows opes. Some have fanlit doors, others like No 5 are more plain, and a close location marker is the Maple Leaf bar, one of three in the village, backed up by cafes, the Natural Foods Bakery, other shops and weekend markets by the pier/plaza.

Above are three bedrooms, one with en suite, a separate shower room, and walk-in robes.

Key attractions at No 5 are a Blackrock Village location, Marina/port views from the rear and back garden, period character within a refurbished three-bed home, a long back garden, with patio/terrace, and railed front garden section. There is parking for those still clinging to the notion of car ownership on-street, and there’s a bus route to hand, plus cycle options the city via the Marina.

“No 5 Riverview offers potential buyers a fantastic opportunity to purchase a walk-in order home, in one of Cork’s finest addresses, with all amenities at their doorstep,” says Mr Downey heading into a busy week of visits, with active bidding sure to follow.

VERDICT: It’s not hard to see why this newspaper’s quasi-satirical Ask Audrey column puts Blackrock up on a property pedestal — and here’s a Blackrock heartland home that won’t take telephone sums to buy.

Blackrock Village

Cork City

€425,000

Size: 133 sq m (1,425 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2. BER: D2