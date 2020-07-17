Strong demand all round for O’Mahony Walsh Developments

Sponsored

Ballincollig auctioneers O’Mahony Walsh are seeing a strong level of demand for the various O’Callaghan Properties-built developments currently on their books — from the eagerly-awaited 'Carraig Túr' on Cork’s Model Farm Road to the final phase of Ballincollig’s Lisheen Woods.

“'Carraig Túr' is located at the Western end of the Model Farm Road, close to the Poulavone Roundabout,” says Frank O’Mahony.

The 52-house development comes in four house types with attractive maintenance-free red brick and render exteriors.

It is served by a bus stop at its entrance with a 24-hour public bus service.

People are already registering their interest with the agents for these properties, which enjoy a choice location and superb range of facilities, including a planned cycle way linking Ballincollig to Cork City Centre.

Prices are yet to be finalised but will be competitive.

Ryecourt Woods is an ongoing development in Cloughduv — 25 minutes from Cork City but with a surprising amount of amenities.

The next phase of Ryecourt Woods will be launched in September.

“The first phase of 20 houses has just been completed, with only two remaining — an A house of 2,447ft2 (€495,000) and a C type of 1,552ft2 (€385,000).”

Meanwhile, at Lisheen Woods in Ballincollig, just three homes remain in the final phase.