Castle Heights in Carrigaline raises the bar on new developments

News travels fast, with the quality and value in Castle Heights leading to a surge in people reserving their properties, leaving only a handful of homes remaining in phase 4.
The quality and value in Castle Heights has led to a surge in people reserving their properties.
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 23:16 PM

It’s all about design and location. No wonder Hallmark Developments’ new homes at Castle Heights in Carrigaline have attracted huge levels of enquiries over the past few months.

These large architect-designed homes are very competitively priced in comparison to similar developments.

You’re spoiled for choice with three- and four-bed semi-detached homes, along with four-bed detached, priced from €320,000 to €465,000.

The opportunity to buy a home in Castle Heights is not to be missed.

Ranging in size from 1,343sq ft to 2,257sq ft, all properties are eligible for the Help to Buy Scheme and come with a PC allowance for your kitchen and utility area.

These A2-Rated homes offer Daikin air-to-water heating systems, underfloor heating, a heat-recovery system, and a feature inset electric fire as standard.

The quality of materials and attention to detail are second to none, as you’d expect from Hallmark Developments.

To arrange a viewing, contact Savills on 021 4271 371 or email elizabeth.hegarty@savills.ie

