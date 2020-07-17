Stunning new homes at Heathfield, Ballincollig

With plenty of happy homeowners moved in and enjoying their stunning new homes and all the space Heathfield has to offer, these homes are not to be missed.
This exciting new development comes on stream offering block built A Rated homes with a choice of three & four bed semis and four bed detached homes.
A development that needs no introduction is Heathfield, Ballincollig.

These fantastic homes are brought to you by Murnane & O’Shea Ltd who have seen a huge number of sales since their launch.

These block-built A rated homes offer purchasers a choice of three & four bed semi-detached and four bed detached properties, sizes ranging from 1,277sq ft to 1,944sq ft, with one detached home remaining in our current phase, the next phase of semi-detached homes will come to market later this year.

As Murnane & O’Shea Ltd hand over keys to the final home in Crawford Woods this month, the next offering to East Cork is Elmbury, Carrigtwohill.

This exciting new development comes on stream offering block built A Rated homes with a choice of three & four bed semis and four bed detached homes, sizes range from 968sq ft to 1,700sq ft.

This is yet another Murnane & O’Shea Ltd development synonymous with style, quality of build and efficiencies.

To register your interest, please contact Savills on 021 4271 371.

