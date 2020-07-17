In for a penny? What sum would you spend to put on an en suite bedroom?

LOVELY as it stands, this family home in Cork’s Laburnum Park has a bit more left in the tank to give – such as planning permission for a further, wrap-around extension at two levels, for those who want even more space and comfort.

Just listed this week with a €725,000 asking price is Comeragh, an upgraded and engaging mid 1900s’ built detached home off the Western suburbs’ Model Farm Road.

As it stands, it has 1,770 sq ft over its two levels, with more than half of that at ground floor level where one of its four bedrooms is served by a shower room/guest WC.

Front view of Comeragh, off Cork's Model Farm Road

Up above are three bedrooms, and an upgraded, main family bathroom: so there’s still plenty of accommodation, bar the ‘convenience’ of an en suite master bedroom, for those that want it, or just a more impressive main suite, or walk-in robes, and such like.

That option for a first floor, more impressive master bedroom is contained in the plans drawn up, and with planning now granted also, for a two-storey extension

It’s just that the family who did up Comeragh to this current high-spec have decided to move again, and trade to a larger home, a switch which they’ve already acted on.

Auctioneer Johnny O’Flynn has the sale of Comeragh, aka No 10 Laburnum Park, near the back entrance to the CUH campus, and it’s only a few years since he sold it to its current owners.

Back in 2016 he put it up for sale with a €550,000 asking price, and at that stage, it had already been extended with a new kitchen added, having also been on the market in 2009, in a far more original and un-extended state. (It was c 1,500 sq ft back then in '09, and had been rented out), with a €495,000 price guide.

Second time around, in 2016, it got bid to an eventual sale price €635,000, according to the Price Register, and the buyers of ’16 then started further work.

They completely changed the appearance at the front, by putting in sliding sash windows to give it a more distinctive ‘English country house look,” according to Mr O’Flynn: they redecorated, took out a tiny ensuite in a first-floor bedroom, put in a stove and upgraded both gardens and interiors.

Now, it’s for sale once more, ready for a third improving/extending hand, should its next occupants so wish, or they can leave as is, and enjoy the work done by their predecessors.

Sherry Fitz’s Johnny O’Flynn is fairly confident of the price now, at €725k, and expects a strong level of demand (after all, he saw it back in ’16 too,) and says the level the detached 1,770 sq ft quality home is pitched at “is fair,” given the extra expenditure since.

That’s likely to be in the region of a further €150,000 on top of the €635k it is recorded as selling at just two years ago.

Rooms include an oak floored hall, a living room connecting to a family room thru’ sliding pocket doors, an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with gas stove, utility, ground floor bedroom and a convenient downstairs shower room.

The auctioneer says it’s already been “substantially upgraded in recent years and as a result boasts all the luxuries and conveniences of a modern home whilst still retaining some of the charming original features such as ornate cast-iron fireplaces and picture rails.”

New owners can act on the architect’s plans for a c 1,000 sq ft wrap-around add-on, with double aspect en suite master bedroom, or may be able just to extend at first floor level over an existing ground floor plan for a lower budget ‘personal stamp.”

VERDICT: Great location, a good home, and further options, if buyers so desire.

Model Farm Road, Cork

€725,000

Size: 164 sq m (1,770 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

BER: B3