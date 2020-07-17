Lough Knock-Out: Unbeatable views at €395,000 Cherryfield

The Lough, Cork €395,000

HOUSES on sites like this are rare as waterhens’ teeth, so expect a dog fight on the southside to bag this one.

Traditionally, city properties with this quality of vista are found in the likes of Montenotte and Sunday’s Well, so bidding aggression could emulate mute swans squaring up.

So how did it ever come to market?

Selling agent Pat Falvey of Coldwell Banker Carlton Estates explains that it has been in the same family since it was built in the 1950s, and efforts to keep it so led to its sale to a granddaughter eight years ago. The Property Price Register records that transaction at €268,000.

Fast forward to 2020 and it’s back on the market for €395,000.

So what will you get for the money? A four-bed 170 sq m detached house on a “double” site - roughly twice the size of the sites of its semi-detached neighbours - with plenty scope for extension, and ground to the rear that, subject to planning, could perhaps be used to build another dwelling, or for parking, as some neighbours have done to the rear of their homes.

Cherryfield also comes with a separate office adjacent to the main residence, and a detached garage, so quite the bundle for your money.

Mr Falvey says the office “could easily be converted to become part of the main residence” or “in light of Covid, it could continue to function as a home office or perhaps a ‘“practice’ for something like physiotherapy.” “It’s very conducive to use as some form of clinic, or studio or office. It has its own separate access so people wouldn’t be coming through the main house,” Mr Falvey adds.

There’s also opportunity to develop further into the garage space.

The house itself he describes as “liveable in”.

“It’s layout is quite workable, it’s not a huge project. It needs new windows and fascias and soffits and would benefit from external insulation.

“There’s no question that it’s a little bit of a project but the potential here is huge, so for anyone willing to invest, it’s a once in a lifetime site in the city.”” Cherryfield is one of about 10 houses with remarkable frontage down onto The Lough, with another circa dozen homes on a lower section.

It’s a settled area, dominated by owner/occupiers in a nice part of town, Mr Falvey says.

Cherryfield itself is on a site of about 0.12 acres “which for the city is very sizable”.

“It’s very rare that homes come up along that particular row. Besides Cherryfield itself, I don’t know of any other houses that sold there in the past 10 years,” Mr Falvey says.

While there is rear access (via a narrow lane off Lough Road), some of the homes in the row, with planning permission, have put in private access gates in the front boundary wall that fronts onto that popular walking circuit of The Lough.

Mr Falvey expects to sell the house as a family home.

“I think it will clearly appeal to someone with the energy and zest to make it something special.”

It could also attract investors, as, once upgraded, it would hold strong appeal for professionals tenants, Mr Falvey believes, such as those working in nearby UCC or the Bon Secours Hospital or Cork University Hospital.

All in all though, he believes it’s likely that a family will grab the chance to live in this quiet cul de sac where privacy is at a premium and the views are eye-watering.

VERDICT: Truly a once-in-a-lifetime site

Size: 170 sq m/1,830 sq ft Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 BER: F