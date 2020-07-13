Immaculate and private for €580,000

YOU just wouldn’t know quite where you are situated, looking out over the front, or out the back, over immaculate gardens at 20 Clarkes Wood: it’s so private and so not overlooked, you wouldn’t think you have 850 other neighbouring properties within the same development, that’s for sure.

It even has the benefit of old, site boundary trees facing it across the access road so that, front and back, all is verdant, green, floral and fragrant, with nary another home to be seen from its swish, rooms or patios.

Clarkes Wood is one section of the sizeable O’Flynn Construction scheme Mount Oval Village, in Cork’s Rochestown, breaking ground back in 1997/1998, and now effectively a fully finished entity, with just about every house size and style, for every demographic. It has from two-beds to six-beds, from apartments, duplexes, townhouses and semi-ds, right up to detached, six-bed three-storey whoppers of 2,800 sq ft, which had been launched back in 2007 with €1m-plus price tags.

'Course, there was the small matter of a global and Irish property crash along the way, kicking off in 2007, just when the 14 largest 2,800 sq ft houses in its Clarkes Wood section were being sold at over €1m a pop.

A smaller, four-bed house type was also offered in Mount Oval’s Clarkes Wood, such as the type seen here in No 20, now up for resale with standout finishes and bespoke interiors, and which carries a €580,000 price guide with agents Sherry FitzGerald.

From the get-go and initial fit-out the couple here, with near-adult children at the time, went for a different look, sort of Mediterranean Spain meets Provencal France, especially due to the amount of floor tiling, even in some of the first floor bedrooms and stairs base. However, the ‘Continental European’ tiling is done to a very neutral palette, in a Versace range, with some marble tiling. And, like that in the several bathrooms, it's of a style and ‘look’ that isn’t going to date anytime soon (does anything date a house faster than ’on-trend’ tiling?!)

Because the ’man of the house’ is quite seriously into his cooking, his wife and daughter encouraged him to go for a dramatic, above-standard height standalone stainless steel island hob, a seriously swanky bit of kit, as part of the very upmarket, dark gloss Casa Mia kitchen fit-out.

This ‘statement' island hob projects quite into a part of the kitchen/dining room section, so much so in fact once it was in place they realised they had little or no space, bar the sunken family den, at the back to sit and eat at.

Warm? Ah, that’s a clue.

Turns out the owners love Spain and foreign travel, and to’ed and fro’ed over and back quite a bit, hence their grá for the clean, easily managed lines of tiles, sleek décor and large mirrors.

Being ‘confined to home’ for the past few months enabled them get No 20 even more ready for its sale.

It shouldn’t be around too long, such is its quality, easy individuality and utter ‘privacy within’ feel.

Throw up some gates here at the entrance by the wide brick-paved drive, and the usefulness of the front patio by the Shomera extension will jump up a further level: as it is, that front facing patio is a favoured spot for morning coffee taking and, how in many estate homes is that a comfortable runner?

Planting here, front back, was overseen by The Pavillion Garden Centre in Ballygarvan, and includes palms, acers, trees and shrubs for year round and seasonal colour, as well as some quite mature olive trees….that Continental influence, once more!

In the stepped back garden, a water feature/pond has just recently been decked over, in case No 20’s next owners have young children and water safety concerns, and for other buyers, well, still watesr run shallow: it’s there to reinstate.

The gardens have several sitting out options, sunny and shady choices and happy plants to match. Sections of the property’s block boundary walls and pillars have been clad in blackened timber, or trellises, to break up the grey-block monotony that would otherwise be there, while the abundant plants get on with their business of blossoming and climbing and spreading.

Curiously enough, the house is probably as attractive for a trade-down buyer as for a trader-up: the quality and diversity of the gardens will make it very attractive for those coming from a rather grand ‘residence’, perhaps one on spacious grounds.

In addition, it has a great reception room mix, along with four bedrooms (two with en suites) over its upper two levels, plus two bathrooms and home office, and older buyers can leave the top floor ‘just’ for guests, or grandchildren visiting should they so wish.

For others, the shiny Casa Mia kitchen, with Miele ovens and sinks with slid-over tops to conceal the necessity of wash-ups and its ‘cheffy’ island hob will nearly be enough to spur them on in counter-bids.

VERDICT: Starting individual viewings now, No 20’s quite the one-off within well-serviced Mount Oval. It’s a home for all buyer types and a house for all seasons, and cultures.

Mount Oval, Rochestown, Cork

€580,000

Size: N/A

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

BER: C1