Take a swing by the local golf club for €565,000

The likely deal-clincher in the sale of Derryquin, 12 Maryborough Hill, is the nice bit of land that comes with it.

A quarter of an acre, this close to the city, is a bonus. And, if you’re a golfer, there’s an added attraction: just a short stroll up the hill is Douglas Golf Club where the former owner of Derryquin was a prominent and respected member.

The nice thing about Derryquin is it’s very convenient to the city while still managing to feel moderately bucolic.

In a sought after residential area, Maryborough Hill is very popular with families, including the likes of former Munster and Ireland rugby legend Ronan O’Gara, who is currently head coach at French club La Rochelle.

Also to the rear is a fine patio accessed via sliding doors from the open plan kitchen/dining area.

Guiding €565,000, selling agent Dennis Guerin of Frank V Murphy & Co says the kitchen/dining area was an extension to the 1970s bungalow and there’s scope to do more, given the size of the site.

The master bedroom is en-suite

Whoever purchases Derryquin may want to look at reconfiguring some of the living space as there’s currently a separate dining room and living room, as well as the main kitchen/dining area.

Mr Guerin describes it as “a lovely house” with “well-proportioned living accommodation” albeit new owners may want to give it a more contemporary look.

It has piqued interest in some couples living locally and looking to downsize, Mr Guerin adds.

Equally, families looking for a good location with plenty on their downstep by way of schools, playing pitches, retail and recreation will find it appealing. Garryduff Sports Centre and Garryduff Woods Recreational area are just a short spin away.

“There’s a lot of activity. There’s a kind of pent-up demand at present,” he says.

Derryquin comes with a garage, an alarm and gas central heating. It’s a couple minutes drive from the South Link Road and just 10 minutes for anyone thinking of commuting to Carrigaline or Ringaskiddy.

VERDICT: Scope to grow your own and grow your home.

Maryborough Hill, Cork

€565,000

Size: 140 sq m (1,507 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

BER: D1