Drakes Point is ‘an excellent setting’

Drakes Point comprises two, three and four-bedroom townhouses, semi-detached, and detached homes.
From this vantage point, there are views of Cork Harbour, Currabinny, and Spike Island.
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 23:10 PM

Drakes Point, Crosshaven, Co Cork 

Drakes Point is a development of approximately 180 residential units in the coastal village of Crosshaven, situated approximately 20km south of Cork City and 10km from the major employment area of Ringaskiddy.

It is a well-established settlement and has an excellent setting at the mouth of Cork Harbour.

The development comprises two, three and four-bedroom townhouses, semi-detached, and detached homes.

Sherry FitzGerald New Homes has already sold over 90 units within this development, the majority which are now occupied.

Three new showhouses have opened to market a new phase of 16 homes at the scheme with nine sales reported since release in early June.

The latest tranche of homes are in a crescent-shaped part of the development that forms the site's highest point.

From this vantage point, there are views of Cork Harbour, Currabinny, and Spike Island.

Prices start at €275,000 for a three-bed mid-terraced home measuring 983 sq ft, rising to €300,000 for an end-of-terrace version.

A four-bed semi-detached home with between 1,378 sq ft and 1,438 sq ft of living space costs from €340,000, while a detached, 1,927-sq ft four-bed style is priced from €462,500.

Two bed townhouses are to be released shortly, extending to 861 sq ft.

The front of the new four-bed detached homes are faced in a combination of redbrick and render, a new finish for the development.

Viewings by private appointment.

Development Website including brochure www.drakespoint.ie 

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes 021 4270099

