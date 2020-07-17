Drakes Point is ‘an excellent setting’

Sponsored

Drakes Point, Crosshaven, Co Cork

Drakes Point is a development of approximately 180 residential units in the coastal village of Crosshaven, situated approximately 20km south of Cork City and 10km from the major employment area of Ringaskiddy.

It is a well-established settlement and has an excellent setting at the mouth of Cork Harbour.

The development is located within walking distance of the village centre and is connected through the very successful and popular Brightwater development.

The development comprises two, three and four-bedroom townhouses, semi-detached, and detached homes.

Sherry FitzGerald New Homes has already sold over 90 units within this development, the majority which are now occupied.

Three new showhouses have opened to market a new phase of 16 homes at the scheme with nine sales reported since release in early June.

The latest tranche of homes are in a crescent-shaped part of the development that forms the site's highest point.

From this vantage point, there are views of Cork Harbour, Currabinny, and Spike Island.

Prices start at €275,000 for a three-bed mid-terraced home measuring 983 sq ft, rising to €300,000 for an end-of-terrace version.

A four-bed semi-detached home with between 1,378 sq ft and 1,438 sq ft of living space costs from €340,000, while a detached, 1,927-sq ft four-bed style is priced from €462,500.

Two bed townhouses are to be released shortly, extending to 861 sq ft.

The front of the new four-bed detached homes are faced in a combination of redbrick and render, a new finish for the development.

Viewings by private appointment.

Development Website including brochure www.drakespoint.ie

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes 021 4270099