Last few houses remain in Phase One at Reldare

Sponsored

Savills recently brought Reldare to the market, an upmarket development by O’Callaghan Properties offering an exciting opportunity to purchase a new-build on the Model Farm Road.

Reldare is a development of 48 A-rated homes, mostly four-bed detached and semi-detached with a scattering of three-bed semis.

With views over the Lee Valley, this development offers homeowners a picturesque, convenient location in which to live with easy access to the South Ring road network, city centre, and with the benefit of a well-served bus route near the entrance to the scheme.

These homes were designed with meticulous attention to layout and finish.

Each home at Reldare comes with a paved patio area and seeded lawn to the rear and to the front a cobblelock driveway with the Reldare red brick boundary wall between each driveway ensuring maximum privacy.

A generous PC sum package is included in each home ranging from €21,500 to €28,000.

Reldare has a four-bed semi-detached showhouse available to view by appointment only.

This package includes a dedicated kitchen designer, excellent value tiling package and a choice of electric fire for your main living room.

OCP designed the homes at Reldare to utilise natural light, maximise space in every room allowing for modern day living with well-appointed open plan kitchen / dining / living spaces.

Heating is an air to water system ensuring maximum energy efficiency with low running costs while also availing of Smartzone technology in each home.

There are only four units remaining in phase 1, a mix of four-bed semis and detached but there will be a second phase commencing later this year.

For further details, contact Savills at 021471371 or email reldare@savills.ie