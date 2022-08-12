Planning permission sought for new Cork city centre wine bar 

Phoenix Street Social Ltd, which is directed by Cork publican Benny McCabe, lodged an application with Cork City Council this week seeking permission to make changes to the building.
According to the application, the group wishes to open a wine bar and art gallery at the 7 Oliver Plunkett St premises.

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 08:58
Martha Brennan

A planning application has been lodged by a Cork hospitality group to transform the former Brennan's Cookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street into a new wine bar.

The move would not be unusual for Phoenix Street Social Ltd, following its successful conversion of the former pharmacy now home to the popular Arthur Mayne’s on Pembroke St.

If permission is granted for the new Oliver Plunkett St plan, it would bring the number of the group’s developments in Cork City to nearly 20.

Other popular ventures helmed by McCabe include Mutton Lane, The Oval, and The Bodega.

The proposal is in pre-validation with the council, with a decision expected by early October.

