Plans for redevelopment of Penneys Cork City store delayed

Plans for the redevelopment of Penney's flagship store in the heart of Cork City have been delayed following an appeal.

While planning permission was granted last month the decision is now being appealed by a third party.

The plans included an increase in the store size by 17,000 sq ft to 54,000 sq ft, with the project encompassing a site that stretches from Robert St to Cook St, and from St Patrick's Street to Oliver Plunkett St.

When planning permission was granted last month the move was hailed as a significant vote of confidence in the city.

Retail giant Primark and its development partners, O’Flynn Construction, had planned to deliver a near 50% expansion of the St Patrick’s Street store in a project which would regenerate an entire block on the city’s main street.

A number of conditions were attached to the plans, including several to protect and conserve the heritage of the site, the buildings and the visual amenity of the area, including a refusal of permission for five signs which were proposed to be fixed to the front of the buildings on St Patrick's Street, Cook St, and Oliver Plunkett St, and the retention and exposure of cast-iron columns in the former Munster Arcade, a protected structure.

Looking towards the Penney's Store on St. Patrick's Street, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

O’Flynn Construction has supported Primark throughout the planning and development process, and helped with site assembly, estimated to have cost more than €30m.

The grant of planning last month followed a lengthy consideration of the application lodged last August, which included a request for further information amid planners' concerns about the scheme's potential impact on the built heritage of the area.

In response, Primark said the project would draw more visitors to the city, would help to reduce the number of vacant premises in the city, and would have no material impact on the diversity of units in the city.