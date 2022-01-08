Barn conversions and Scandi design inspire Cork home 

Leaving city streets far behind to lay the foundations for la dolce vita in the countryside is unquestionably many young families’ idea of heaven right now.
But well before the pandemic, Kiara Daly and Gregg Barry were planning their relocation from Dublin — realising their goal in August 2020, when they moved to County Cork with their two small children, now aged nearly four and a year respectively, and their dog.
“We love the Kinsale area. Gregg is from Kinsale originally and grew up here,” said Kiara.
“His parents, grandparents and some wider family still live here. My own grandparents also lived here for most of my childhood and some of my extended family still live in the area too so it is a place we were both very connected to.”
Once the structure started to emerge clearly, interior designer Liz arrived from her base in Notting Hill, London.
“I looked to other barn conversions and designs for inspiration and of course Scandinavian/Nordic design; lots of soft neutral colour schemes with a modern rustic vibe to the interiors,” says Liz.
And a sweeping glance around the finished spaces shows a modern farmhouse that is a comfortable and welcoming family home — discreetly integrated into the land that has generations of personal heritage.
While internally the spaces were always going to flow quite freely around the centrally organising courtyard, at early stages there was some debate about whether externally the building should be a light (largely glazed, frame structured or even floating) volume within the landscape or an intentionally heavy, carved and monolithic object, embedded into the rural earth, according to the architect Node.
