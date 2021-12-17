Wish List: Ideas to help you finish your festive gift shopping 

We are suckers for Christmas stories here, and Finding Nutmeg, above, is one of our new favourites.

Written by Irish author Greg Clarke during Lockdown 2020 and illustrated by artist Des Langford of Limerick, this timeless Christmas story follows Sean on his magical journey through the North Pole on his mission “Finding Nutmeg”.

Available in Dunnes Stores nationwide and available for home delivery from Dunnes Stores, www.findingnutmeg.ie or www.santaexperience.ie.

INTERIORS ACCESSORIES

It's not too late to add a bit of Christmas to your interiors, the right accessories can be magical.

Woodie’s have up to 50% off their Christmas range, there’s great value on Christmas trees, indoor and outdoor lights and soft furnishings, like these cushions, above, too.

Shop in-store, online or click-and-collect; www.woodies.ie.

STOCKING FILLERS

Stepping on one of these on Christmas morning aside, these Jack & Jill Bricks4Care would make a gorgeous stocking filler.

Grab your 1kg bag of Lego from one of their nine charity shops.

Each bag is pre-loved and donated, so it’s a sustainable gift choice for just €10. See www.jackandjill.ie

Photo by Orla Murray/Coalesce.

HOME GYM

A great present, and early kickstart to all those new year resolutions, this 160kg home gym kit has everything for someone looking to get a home gym all at one cost.

It comes with an F200 power rack, a weight bar, weight bench, spring collars, and a set of coloured rubber bumper plates to give you a full-body workout. €1,458.41 from www.mscport.ie.

WINE WONDER

Tailor-make a fab gift (for yourself, if you must) with WineLab. The leading Irish supplier of small-batch premium wines is offering a fully customisable service of quality bottled wines, fizz and other treats with free delivery. You can add cheese or charcuterie for €10 and a nicely designed greeting card.

Get all this beautifully wrapped up and sent directly to your loved one’s door without leaving the sofa. See www.winelab.ie.

GOURMET TREATS

Urban Co-op is another Irish supplier if hampers are your thing. They have a delicious selection of organic food and wine hampers, with bestselling and award-winning products from local artisan, small-scale food producers, as well as the best locally sourced wines.

Order by midnight on Sunday, December 19, and you'll get it by Christmas day; www.theurbanco-op.ie.

CHOCOLATE DELIGHT

It ain't Christmas without chocolate. Try Tony’s festive favourites with a Rainbow Tasting pack,€10.99, the ideal gift for those looking to find their new favourite flavour or sample a little bit of everything. Fab stocking stuffer.

Available from Tesco and selected Dunnes and SuperValu stores and independents including Blarney Woollen Mills and Brown Thomas.

PERSONALISED GIFTS

Honeysuckle Crafts have a really beautiful range of handmade bespoke home decor and carefully handpicked giftsets.

Check out their pretty personalised gifts for the little ones in your life too. We love this Christmas stocking with a cute rainbow that you can personalise if you like! From €35; www.honeysucklecrafts.com.

IN THE FRAME

We spotted this absolutely stunning piece at an exhibition at The Hideout Cafe. It's a large limited print by the hugely talented Veronica Cremen, she's a member of Kinsale Atlantic Artists collective. This is her Cabbage- Purple Savoy (5/20)-25”/29”, €165, do check out the rest of her work: cremenveronica@gmail.com and www.facebook.com/kinsaleatlanticartists