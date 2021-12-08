See how makeover lets the light flow in bungalow with lake view

If the lake view was “the sole reason for the purchase” of a derelict property, according to homeowner Bobby, flooding it with light would be key to its transformation.

Dublin couple Bobby and Ciara bought their 1980s bungalow, on the shores of the Poulaphouca reservoir, for €325,000 in late 2019.

Ciara and Bobby in their newly revamped home.

Architect Hugh Wallace visited them at the County Wicklow property, just off Lake Drive Road, at the start of the second episode of RTÉ One's My Bungalow Bliss.

Visual merchandiser Ciara and typographer Bobby had a budget of between €130,000 and €140,000 to turn what Bobby describes as the “beautiful wreck” into their dream home.

“We always wanted a bungalow that overlooked the lakes,” said Bobby.

Before: Homeowners Ciara and Bobby with architects Kathryn and Shane.

“We could have bought a house in the suburbs in a brand-new-built housing estate — but that's not what we wanted.

It’s in quite a serious state of disrepair. You know, single-paned windows, birds living in the ceiling, holes in the roof — no vents either, so the moisture gets trapped inside.”

But Hugh shared their admiration for the property's setting. “It’s the most extraordinary location, you could spend your lifetime looking for it,” he said.

Ciara and Bobby with Kathryn and Shane of Architectural Farm.

Husband-and-wife team Shane Cotter and Kathryn Wilson from Architectural Farm created a design plan to open up the residence, featuring imaginative use of light — including big picture windows in the living area, roof-light windows at different angles in the corridor, and roof-lights in the north-facing kitchen.

They are inspired by Scandinavian design practices having lived and worked in Denmark for many years, as well as drawing influence from traditional Irish building vernacular.

After: The kitchen.

Speaking of his respect for the latter, Midleton native Shane said: “For me, it wasn’t that you threw the baby out with the bathwater — bungalows are part of our landscape.”

The finished County Wicklow residence “exceeded their expectations”, he added.

“It was great that Bobby and Ciara had the ambition to take on this project. A lot of people could have viewed this bungalow and said, no thanks,” said Kathryn.

Polished concrete floors throughout were on Ciara’s wish list while vertical timber finishes and a granite seat (the property, after all, is located near a quarry) in the living area add to the appeal.

“It’s a complete dream walking through that front door, it still feels surreal,” said Ciara.

Bobby added: “We’ve been staring at the drawings for the space for the last year and a half. It’s quite surreal to be in the space instead of picturing what the space will be like.”

Ciara and Bobby with Ava.

Even the once-dark corridor was transformed, with roof-lights allowing shafts of natural sunlight to bounce around, maximising the light.

The entire build took 18 months — and at one stage Bobby was holding down four jobs. "Bobby worked every hour under the sun," said Ciara.

Bobby added: “We had to push through no matter what. Now we’re absolutely over the moon,” he said.

They was joy for another reason too: During this time, the couple welcomed baby Ava. “It’s just really beautiful to have a new daughter and a house at the same time,” said Bobby.

After: The nursery.

As for how the figures tallied? The couple’s initial budget had to expand. “It was €312,000 on the nose for the build,” said Bobby. “It’s grown exponentially in ways we could never have imagined.

“I found the financial aspect of it really worrying and to have that behind me is probably the greatest relief I’ve ever experienced.”

But they agreed with Hugh’s verdict that it represents a “great investment”. “I can’t wait for Ava to grow up in this home and for future brothers and sisters to come along to build on this family, to expand,” said Ciara. “Finally we have a home — and what a home.”