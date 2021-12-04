Tree grower: ‘It's like Christmas all year round in our house’

They live and breathe the festive season for 12 months — so what’s it like for Christmas tree growers when they set about, well, sprucing up their own living spaces for December?

Cork dad Colm Crowley had the pleasure of decorating his home, in Glanmire, during the second-last weekend of November.

He was, of course, spoilt for choice when it came to selecting this year’s star of the show, as his business, Cork Pot Grown Christmas Trees, is located just six kilometres away, in Blackrock.

Colm Crowley at Blackrock Hurling Club, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

YEAR-ROUND YULE

So, is it fun or faff for those in the year-round Yule business? “We love Christmas in our home,” says Colm firmly.

“My wife Jacqui, our kids, Kate and Ethan, and even our dog Beauty is getting into the Christmas spirit.”

Intriguingly, the festive season is the culmination of an incredibly busy 12 months for Colm.

The festive look at the Crowley home this year.

The Blackrock native, based in Glanmire for the past 15 years, has notched 24 years now as a Christmas tree trader.

“And when I’m not selling trees, I’m a postman with An Post — I’ve worked as a postman for 22 years,” he adds.

“I am passionate about Christmas trees, and that’s why I set up Cork Pot Grown Christmas Trees this year.

“We sell living Christmas trees in pots, and customers can even rent one too, and rent the exact same Christmas tree again next Christmas.”

SUSTAINABLE

What’s special about these trees?

Colm Crowley, proprietor of Cork Pot Grown Christmas Trees, at Blackrock GAA Club. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Using Christmas trees in pots is a very sustainable way to celebrate Christmas because so long as the Christmas tree is alive, it continues to suck up harmful carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and provide oxygen at the same time,” says Colm.

“Our online shop www.christmastree.ie went live in early October and we have seen a large influx of orders from customers looking to rent a real tree.”

Interest has also been keen since the shop opened on November 20 at the Blackrock Hurling Club.

Some people “live” Christmas all year round, but I’m curious as to whether this is the case for someone who makes their living from the season.

“My family say it’s like Christmas every day in our house, especially during the summer when it’s the busiest time (apart from December, that is), tagging trees, and feeding and weeding them,” says Colm.

“I try to keep trees away from the house in January but that doesn’t stop me from talking about them nonstop, though!”

SPARKLE

Maybe it’s the uncertain times we live in, but decorations are sparkling in the living room limelight ever-earlier these last couple of years. “People are definitely celebrating Christmas earlier and earlier,” says Colm.

“Last year people bought trees very early. I think they just wanted a day out and a release after the lockdown.

“I think if it brings a bit of hope and happiness to people, then celebrating a few weeks earlier is no harm and a week extra in January too is no harm either.

It’s dark early so having lights on longer can only be a good thing.

Decorations at the Crowley home.

Christmas cruises are also a key to the season of goodwill for Colm.

“One of my highlights over Christmas is driving around the city at night-time, especially up in the northside of the city, and admiring the effort some families put into decorating their homes,” says Colm.

The Christmas tree at the Crowley home.

So, can Colm share his top professional tips as we deck our own halls?

“Well, it’s my wife who decorates our home — my contribution is putting up the outdoor lights and bringing the decorations down from the attic, so I can offer very little advice there,” he says.

CARING FOR YOUR TREE

“But, as for Christmas trees, I recommend always using a water-stand for cut trees. I swear by them.

“Because it’s so manic in our house that time of year, we put up our tree early.

“Always take a small slice off the end of the tree, around a half-inch or so, otherwise the tree won’t absorb water. And add some sugar or 7up. It helps with the uptake of water, trust me.

Colm Crowley with one of his pot-grown trees.

"With the pot-grown trees, keep them away from direct heat and don’t have them indoors for more than three weeks. They are dormant at the moment; you don’t want them to wake up thinking it’s spring!”