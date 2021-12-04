Tree grower: ‘It's like Christmas all year round in our house’

They live and breathe the festive season for 12 months — so what’s it like for Christmas tree growers when they set about, well, sprucing up their own living spaces for December?
Intriguingly, the festive season is the culmination of an incredibly busy 12 months for Colm.
What’s special about these trees?
It’s dark early so having lights on longer can only be a good thing.
“One of my highlights over Christmas is driving around the city at night-time, especially up in the northside of the city, and admiring the effort some families put into decorating their homes,” says Colm.
“Always take a small slice off the end of the tree, around a half-inch or so, otherwise the tree won’t absorb water. And add some sugar or 7up. It helps with the uptake of water, trust me.