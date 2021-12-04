Sizzling season of Irish art sales continues next week

The sizzling winter season of Irish art sales is on track to surpass €10 million next week. Sales at Sotheby's, de Veres, Bonhams, Whyte's and Morgan O'Driscoll have already achieved an aggregate of around €9 million. A big sale of Important Irish Art at James Adam next Wednesday is certain to bring this figure racing past the €10 million post.

At Whyte's last Monday evening the most expensively estimated Yeats painting ever at auction — Shouting at €1.5 million-€2 million made a hammer price of €1.4 million.