Wish List: Homegrown products and designers in the frame

Picture perfect

We love Irish design, so this Siar gift set, above, from creative duo Aoife and Gary (the boss in Rua, the office cat) is right up our street. Aoife tells us: "Siar Photography arises from looking at the Irish landscape and culture in a unique way, with a local perspective, portraying the environment, Irish culture and heritage along with landscape photographic shots."

With over 100 original prints, each photo is printed, titled, packaged and sold from the pair's studio in County Clare. This set includes a framed print of your choice, a gorgeous Trá candle, a greeting card with your message, all gift wrapped for €52.50. See www.siarphotography.ie for more products and info.

Cool creations

Isn't this just gorgeous? Kopper Kreation designs unique pieces like this triangular-based copper lamp, created from reclaimed copper pipe and exposed diamond Edison bulb. Priced at €120, it is featured on giftedfromireland.com, a curated hub, bringing you the very best in Irish craft and design from talented makers. Products can be shipped worldwide.

Gifted fair will run in the RDS Dublin from December 1 to December 5, with tickets available at www.giftedfair.ie.

In the bag

I'm a big fan of Sallyann Marron's Handmade Bags, unique, upcycled handbags that are durable, good for the planet and absolutely beautiful. Delighted to hear she'll be pitching her wares at this year’s Ballymaloe Craft Fair.

This year’s it'll take place across two weekends – November 19 to 21 and November 26 to 28. It will feature over 150 stalls each weekend showcasing artisan products from Ireland’s finest food producers, artists, designers and craft brewers.

Visit www.ballymaloefestivals.ie.

Art of bathing

Check out Meadows & Byrne, when 'bath time' means 'art time' this autumn with some fabulous drops with a new bath towel collection featuring prints from some of the great European painters. Our favourite? This Figure At The Window depicts the 1925 oil on paper realist work by Salvador Dalí, it shows the painter's sister Ana Maria, seen from behind in front of a window at Cadaqués. The towel 100% cotton, 120X150cm, €59.95;www.meadowsandbyrne.com.

Bowled over

Don't forget the furry buddy of the house — we love the look of this sturdy bowl made of real concrete. For the trendy bowwow, don't you know. Fitted with protective feet and a removable stainless steel bowl, it's dishwasher safe and available in two sizes, 16cm and 20cm. The Riboco bowl is available from www.butterbiscuit.ie from €24.50.

All set

Dublin Herbalists is a female-owned and entirely female staffed kitchen table start-up that now employs seven local ladies in the small rural village of Mullianhone, South Tipperary. They've recently introduced three new products to its collection.

The new body oil, hand soap and hand lotion, all use sustainable and clean ingredients. Presented in amber glass bottles and with pump dispensers, this gift set is packaged and designed to preserve the integrity of ingredients and be kind to the environment. Get your hands on it at www.dublinherbalists.ie/shop; or through stockists nationwide, Kilkenny Stores, Meadows & Byrne, Nourish, Evergreen and healthstores.

Foxy idea

Spotted in Newbridge Silverware, some fabulous homeware gifts. My favourite? The Fantastic Mr Fox! A quirky, silver-plated decanter with a fox head stopper is perfect for storing spirits. Yours for €65, it can be purchased online or through retailers nationwide. For more see www.newbridgesilverware.com.

Skincare savvy

Irish-made Holos Skincare has just launched seven fabulous gift sets, with everything needed for a healthy skincare routine this autumn and winter. They are vegan-friendly, kinder skincare that is handmade in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, and free from gluten, alcohol, parabens and SLS.

Pictured is this Super Natural Activity Giftset for €132 (worth €155). Holos is available online, with free shipping on orders over €60, and in local pharmacies. See www.holos.ie for stockists.