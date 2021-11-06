Non-traditional art selling season opens in New York

In this era of shredded Banksys, the New York art sales over the next two weeks will be presented in an innovative way that has broken away from traditional sale categories like Impressionism and contemporary art.
Artists from Banksy and Basquiat to Peter Doig and from El Anatsui to Cindy Sherman and Arcadia will kick off the non-traditional art sale season in New York at Christie’s 21st-century evening sale next Tuesday (November 9).
RAC, who was born in 1985, is the oldest of the three.
Sotheby’s has launched twice-yearly sales of NFTs. The jury is out on whether this is merely a temporary craze or a more permanent feature of the art market.