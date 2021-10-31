How to choose a carpet and ensure it stands the test of time 

Warm muffling draughts, insulating the very worst of ropy slabs and gaping boards, there’s a lot to be said for carpeting quite aside from its soul-stroking beauty.
The ultimate brag flooring after hard-wood. Wool at €50-€80 per square metre offers dimensional stability (won’t flatten with wear, springing neatly back to shape), no static, is soft to the touch, hypo-allergenic when untreated for stains and highly durable (sheep wear it clinging to wind-battered mountainsides).
Wool is naturally flame-resistant, and when it does burn will not release the toxic fumes of a petro-chemical. Wool has been proven to regulate humidity and airborne toxins, mopping up nano-fibres and dust. It’s generally an environmentally sound choice.`
From less than €12 per square metre, the worst of pure synthetic cheap choices are easily detected by a cocked eyed leer across the pile for that man-made shine. Polyamide (nylon) and polypropylene from €20-€60 per square metre, are used to make a wide range of less expensive, soft, tufted carpets. They can carry colours simply not possible with wool. Their stain resistance is legendary and on a budget or in a household teeming with sportsmen, it’s your best defence. Polyester is used in combination with wool to lower the cost and improve the durability of wool carpet.
To further explore the density, fold the sample gently and look to see if you can see the backing between the fibres. The closer together the fibres are the tougher under physical stress your carpet will be.
Twisted fibres punched in from behind, this is the most popular choice in domestic mid-range carpeting. From cheap to glorious, they offer great value and come in synthetics, naturals and mixes, with an 80:20 wool to polyester mix leading the market. Relatively easy to vacuum and clean in high traffic areas, some synthetics can stand up to bleach. In a short pile they won’t show footfall like a richer, deeper Saxony
Think knotty classic. Derived from the carpets of the Berber tribes, this carpeting has the knots upward and can be textured or flat. It needs to be carefully cleaned to prevent dust and dirt from being trapped in the fibres, potentially sawing through and severing the knots. Popular in a wool mix in small tight loops — a tough contender. If you have small dogs or cats, do yourself a favour and dismiss knotted carpeting or rugs
Low, formal and ideal for stairs and hallways, flatweave carpet has that continuous yarn composition that is less likely to shed, and in the right product can deal with high traffic areas with elegant ease. Without depth, grot just won’t be trampled deep into its fibres. Ensure your low carpet is not slippery over the nose of any steps.
With the 70s trending, shag carpet remains an eccentric dandy. However, velvet-cut pile is gorgeous to the touch and a sensual product underfoot for bedrooms. Fight shy of cheap synthetic velvets which will literally spark under your feet with static. For an unashamedly deep pile for the bedroom, try Saxony in a good wool blend.
brand names of British carpets thrown around as generic descriptions of quality carpeting. Wilton, 100% wool are continuous strand carpets favoured by four-star hotels for feel and durability, while Axminster offers cut loops. Traditionally loomed carpets, always more expensive, but are remarkably durable. Axminster is famed for its intricate pattern possibilities.
Ulster Carpets in Craigavon are among the most famous makers of woven carpet with solid colours, heathers and intricate designs in the world. See
ulstercarpets.com for free samples and local suppliers. There’s a free-post bag provided to return samples.
Obviously, we don’t want to fill the vacuum bag shaking and raking out new carpeting, but the quality and type of carpet will determine how much it sheds.
Any carpet with chopped short tufts will give up some of its fibres.
Only you can decide what sets your toes twitching in terms of tone, texture and colour, but here are a few things to keep in mind.