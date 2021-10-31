How to choose a carpet and ensure it stands the test of time 

Warm muffling draughts, insulating the very worst of ropy slabs and gaping boards, there’s a lot to be said for carpeting quite aside from its soul-stroking beauty.

Its installation demands are a breeze compared to wood or tile projects, and it’s easy to lift to get to sub-flooring issues.

Children and vulnerable family members are far less likely to break bones falling on carpeting. Before getting high on the new carpet smell in the showroom, read our guide to rolling up a lovely, tough contender underfoot.

Material matters

Wool/wool blends

The ultimate brag flooring after hard-wood. Wool at €50-€80 per square metre offers dimensional stability (won’t flatten with wear, springing neatly back to shape), no static, is soft to the touch, hypo-allergenic when untreated for stains and highly durable (sheep wear it clinging to wind-battered mountainsides).

Wool is naturally flame-resistant, and when it does burn will not release the toxic fumes of a petro-chemical. Wool has been proven to regulate humidity and airborne toxins, mopping up nano-fibres and dust. It’s generally an environmentally sound choice.`

Stick to an 80:20 wool/synthetic mix in a tufted carpet with a good rich pile and a brand name you've actually heard of. Ulster Beaumont Inkstone, ulstercarpets.com.

That said, woven and tufted wool and wool mixes of 80:20 are available as cheap, skinny, badly produced carpeting that will depress and shed for years.

Look out for investment level, herringbone weaves in 100% wool, from €80 per metre plus. Married to a good underlay upstairs, a thick product will deaden noisy footfall and by adding spring and reducing slide, prolongs the life of this quality choice.

Synthetics

From less than €12 per square metre, the worst of pure synthetic cheap choices are easily detected by a cocked eyed leer across the pile for that man-made shine. Polyamide (nylon) and polypropylene from €20-€60 per square metre, are used to make a wide range of less expensive, soft, tufted carpets. They can carry colours simply not possible with wool. Their stain resistance is legendary and on a budget or in a household teeming with sportsmen, it’s your best defence. Polyester is used in combination with wool to lower the cost and improve the durability of wool carpet.

Made from recycled plastics, it has some environmental chops too, but as with all carpeting is deemed toxic waste when you dump it. If you insist on the ante-diluvium practice of putting carpet in the bathroom, choose a nylon carpet with a rubber back and moisture-resistant pad.

Durability

Get your hands on the pile and explore the Imperial way the trade judges carpet quality — ounces of fibre per square yard.

Don’t just take a seductive caress, choose an area where the carpet is supported by the roll, or sample book, pressing your fingers firmly down on the tuft or weave.

A resilient carpet with a good weight and density will spring back instantly leaving no mark as your fingertips snap back.

To further explore the density, fold the sample gently and look to see if you can see the backing between the fibres. The closer together the fibres are the tougher under physical stress your carpet will be.

Take a sample home. Move it around in the room to judge the colour and texture, and step onto it heavily, again watching how the pile and texture responds. If the carpet has a twist, the higher the tuft twist or ply number the more strength and durability it has. Three to four is a great start.

Synthetic carpets tend to have worse texture retention over time, especially with longer tufted designs. Pressure cups under your furniture legs will prevent divots appearing when you move the sofas about in a seasonal shake-up. Remember, the way the carpet fibres are laid into the backing will determine the feel and performance, and should dictate what you choose for that space.

Glossary

Tufted: Twisted fibres punched in from behind, this is the most popular choice in domestic mid-range carpeting. From cheap to glorious, they offer great value and come in synthetics, naturals and mixes, with an 80:20 wool to polyester mix leading the market. Relatively easy to vacuum and clean in high traffic areas, some synthetics can stand up to bleach. In a short pile they won’t show footfall like a richer, deeper Saxony

Berber: Think knotty classic. Derived from the carpets of the Berber tribes, this carpeting has the knots upward and can be textured or flat. It needs to be carefully cleaned to prevent dust and dirt from being trapped in the fibres, potentially sawing through and severing the knots. Popular in a wool mix in small tight loops — a tough contender. If you have small dogs or cats, do yourself a favour and dismiss knotted carpeting or rugs

Flat-weave: Low, formal and ideal for stairs and hallways, flatweave carpet has that continuous yarn composition that is less likely to shed, and in the right product can deal with high traffic areas with elegant ease. Without depth, grot just won’t be trampled deep into its fibres. Ensure your low carpet is not slippery over the nose of any steps.

Cut pile: With the 70s trending, shag carpet remains an eccentric dandy. However, velvet-cut pile is gorgeous to the touch and a sensual product underfoot for bedrooms. Fight shy of cheap synthetic velvets which will literally spark under your feet with static. For an unashamedly deep pile for the bedroom, try Saxony in a good wool blend.

Wilton and Axminster: brand names of British carpets thrown around as generic descriptions of quality carpeting. Wilton, 100% wool are continuous strand carpets favoured by four-star hotels for feel and durability, while Axminster offers cut loops. Traditionally loomed carpets, always more expensive, but are remarkably durable. Axminster is famed for its intricate pattern possibilities.

Ulster Carpets in Craigavon are among the most famous makers of woven carpet with solid colours, heathers and intricate designs in the world. See

ulstercarpets.com for free samples and local suppliers. There’s a free-post bag provided to return samples.

Shedding and allergies

Obviously, we don’t want to fill the vacuum bag shaking and raking out new carpeting, but the quality and type of carpet will determine how much it sheds.

This is not just a balding out issue, it’s a health concern for anyone with respiratory issues and not welcome with crawling babies and young children.

A certain amount of shedding is completely normal for most carpets including natural fibres, and you can expect your carpet to shed for up to a year with median use.

Vacuum the carpet after it has been laid to take out that initial, inevitable shed that will otherwise mat up over the surface.

If you don’t want much shed, look for continuous filament yarn like a velvety Wilton, long sections of weave.

Any carpet with chopped short tufts will give up some of its fibres.

Quirky B Margo, around €88 per square metre; alternativeflooring.com.

In the case of quality carpeting, the shed will cease over time. Looped Berber styles should not be attacked with the beater bar — you’ll simply deconstruct and beard them.

Most domestic carpet carries a range of VOC in its make-up which off-gas.

That new smell is not good news, especially in a bedroom. Take off any plastic, roll it out, and let the carpet and underlay breathe for a few days, preferably with the windows cracked.

Colour practicalities

Only you can decide what sets your toes twitching in terms of tone, texture and colour, but here are a few things to keep in mind.

Paler colours will amplify space in general and smooth close-clipped carpeting in one colour has an easy formality.

Heather-coloured carpets in a mid-tone with flecks of alternating strand colour breaking up the solid, dominant background shade are fantastic for hiding light dirt and animal hair. That’s not suggesting the carpet should not be meticulously clean. Carpet that shows every thread and hint of dust is a total pain.

Some textures also show indentation, wear and the direction of the vacuum more readily, fine if you demand groomed, parallel lines in your Axminster, but difficult for everyday family life. Very long strands like Saxony and very short velvets styles in either a very dark colour or a near-white; high maintenance. Keep them for officers’ quarters only with light traffic.