Interiors inspiration from chic Windsor community in Florida

That would be a yes, judging by the latest work of a photographer who’s devoted 12 years to putting a community of US beach homes in the frame — and who now has an eye on immortalising residences within shouting distance of her new address, having exchanged Florida’s balmy shores for the windswept west coast of Ireland.
Initially, the Westons built a few homes for friends and family and a polo field, to be followed by a championship golf course — and then their vision of “a community with small-town charm, world-class sporting amenities and sophisticated cultural events”.
“My daughter was only three months old at the time. I was thinking of putting it off until she was a bit older; however, Windsor welcomed me and my family. They put us up in a two-bedroom suite.
Published by Vendome Press this is a coffee-table book filled with bougainvillea-framed entrances, airy open-plan living-dining rooms, cosy studies, and bedrooms that open onto balconies with sweeping ocean views.
Galen Weston was a business innovator and chairman of George Weston Limited, one of North America’s largest food processing and distribution companies. He was also the chairman of Selfridges Group, a collection of iconic department stores that includes Selfridges & Co (UK), Holt Renfrew and Ogilvy’s (Canada), and, here in Ireland, Brown Thomas and Arnotts.
Famously, Galen Weston gave his wife Brown Thomas as a wedding gift after their marriage in 1966.
“We have lived around the world together in Boston, London, Sydney, and Auckland. We thought it was time for a change and thought it would be lovely to raise our daughter here.”
“The light in Florida is amazing and powerful,” she says. “There are so many beautiful pink skies and puffy clouds. However, the Irish cloudy weather and light is soft and lovely to work with as well.”
“When I am retouching photos from Florida I could spend hours taking glare and reflections out of photos, here I don’t have that problem as much.”
