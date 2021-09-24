Insider secrets from the pros on lighting your home to perfection

Winter is on its way when lighting a room can make the difference between achieving cosiness and sitting under light like a crime scene on CSI Miami.
"Start from the ceiling down. If it’s a space with a high ceiling you can opt for a statement piece chandelier or one or two pendants.”
“Lighting over dining areas is both fundamental and stylish and should be created as a feature piece. Glass, sustainable or bespoke pendants, or non-linear, multi-pendant light fixtures, multi-tiered pendants, and modern chandeliers can be used.
But before contacting a maker, Leo suggests doing your homework.
Something most of us might not consider is, generally, interior lighting is warmer to show us at our best and give a warm ambience, while specific areas — home office or certain kitchen areas — should have the option of cooler lighting for better colour rendering. Something Leo considers in his designs, along with dimming options.
“A good lighting scheme really makes any space,” he adds.