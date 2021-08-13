Does adding plants to our home office make us happier?

In simple terms? Just bring the outdoors indoors by introducing well-chosen plants.
Other studies show how plants are known to help psychological and physiological stress, and those who work in environments with natural elements report a 15% higher level of well-being, are 6% more productive and 15% more creative overall.
Plants can increase happiness as well as productivity, says Elizabeth Fearns of Ballyseedy Home & Garden Centre.
Luxury plants, such as the above Philodendron Red Beauty, as well as Aglaonema, Boston Fern, String of Pearls, and Pilea Peperomioides to name but a few, make the cut among shoppers, says Elizabeth.
