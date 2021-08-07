Duelling pistols, rare whiskey, teddy bears and art in the frame

OFFERING everything from a Georgian cavalry sabre, a pair of duelling pistols and some very rare Irish whiskey to art ranging from work by Charles Harper and Evie Hone to Grace Henry the summer auction at Dolan’s caters for a wide range of interests.

This annual sale, which has been held at Ballyconneely in Connemara for more than a decade now, is taking place online this year. The catalogue is open for viewing and bidding continues until the evening of August 16.

Given that Irish auction goers have adapted particularly well to online models this should not be any impediment. Sales can be viewed in comfort and convenience on the computer and Dolan’s will be on hand to help with any queries.

A pair of Georgian flintlock duelling pistols at Dolan's online sale.

On offer is an appetising selection of 20th century and contemporary Irish art as well as antique furniture, silver, rugs, books and collectibles.

Specialist collectors will be particularly interested in a group of 17 rare Irish whiskeys and a unique and unspoiled collection of 14 flintlock guns and swords untouched for a century in an Irish country house.

The Georgian sabre , complete with wire-bound grip, Lion’s head pommel and leather and brass mounted scabbard is estimated at €400-€600.

A pair of Georgian flintlock duelling pistols by James Richardson, Manchester is estimated at €1,000-€2,000.

Included in the antique furniture selection is an early 19th-century inlaid longcase clock by Richard Midgley (€2,500-€3,500).

Cherry Blossom by Grace Henry at Dolan's online sale.

The sale features sofa tables, library tables and breakfast tables and a set of 12 Chippendale style dining chairs.

The art selection is strong and brimful of interest. Forgotten Landscape by Charles Harper was exhibited in his 2018 retrospective at the RHA and is illustrated in the book published in conjunction with the show. It is estimated at €3,000-€5,000.

Baby Teddy by Susan Cronin at Dolan's online sale.

In a rather different vein is a study in gouache by Evie Hone (1894-1955) Horseman and Hound (€4,500-€5,500) and Cherry Blossom by Grace Henry (1868-1953) with an estimate of €6,000-€8,000. There is a strong self-portrait in charcoal by Sean Keating (€7,500-€8,500) and early morning swimmers by Laura Cronin is estimated at €5,000-€7,000).

The auction offers no less than seven paintings by the ever-popular Mark O’Neill.

There is no shortage of art at lower estimates than this including Baby Teddy by Susan Cronin (€750-€950), Currach Men by Douglas Hutton (€800-€1,200) and The Ice Cream Kiosk by John Morris (€800-€1,200).

The selection on offer includes work by Arthur Maderson, Kenneth Webb, Henry Morgan, Norah McGuinness, Tony O’Malley, Basil Blackshaw, Dermod O’Brien PRHA, Markey Robinson, John Brobbel, Rose Stapleton, Elizabeth Cope, Arthur Armstrong, Manus Walsh, Peter Collis, Norman Teeling, Michael Kane, Robert Egginton, Roger Dellar ROI, Henry McGrane, Olive Bodeker, Desmond Hickey and Michael Morris as well as Mat Grogan and Elizabeth Brophy.