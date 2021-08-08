Garden Q&A: Cherry blossom was over-pruned. Will it recover?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Cherry blossom was over-pruned. Will it recover?

White wild cherry tree blossom, Prunus shirotae. Picture: iStock

Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 08:00
Peter Dowdall

Question

I have a lovely Japanese shirotae tree. It's about eight or ten years old with fabulous blossoms.

Sadly, it's been cut back too much while I was away and it's really been butchered.  I don't know if it will recover. I would appreciate your advice.

Answer

Prunus shirotae is a really beautiful white flowering cherry blossom. 

As it happens, the correct time to prune cherry blossoms is during the summer and not, as for most other deciduous trees, during winter. 

This is to minimise the risk of the tree developing the fungal infection silver leaf. 

I have looked at the photographs of the pruning and whilst severe, it does look like the tree should recover fully. 

It has been pruned to remove all congested growth in the centre and as it recovers, I think you will be left with a good, healthy, open crown tree.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen
Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie

Cork woman turned old caravan into a chic tiny-house cabin

