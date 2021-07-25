Garden Q&A: Why did the leaves on my hedge turn yellow?

Question

I have previously planted an elaeagnus pungens hedge — half survived, the other half failed.

On the second reset, 16 months ago, the leaves now seem to be developing a yellow tinge, is this normal?

Initially, we thought the area that failed was due to wet ground, so built up an earth bank.

We are in a coastal location, prone to frequent strong winds.

Any advice would be appreciated.

Answer

Elaeagnus pungens is a great hedge for a coastal location and is resistant to strong winds.

When the leaves turn yellow like this is, it can be symptomatic of two things — either too little water or too much water.

As this hedge is planted in wet ground, it seems obvious that it isn’t because of too little water.

The leaves can turn yellow in wet ground from quite simply being drowned, there isn’t enough oxygen in the soil for the roots to respire.

Alternatively, and I suspect this is more likely to be the cause, there is a fungal infection that can affect elaeagnus and it thrives in damp soils.

In the first instance, I would remove all infected growth, drench the soil with a solution of copper sulphate and water and feed with a solution of Nature Safe Liquid Seaweed Feed mixed with water.

If the problem persists, it may be necessary to remove the hedge as it could well, all succumb to the infection.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

