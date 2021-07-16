How to find a dishwasher to suit your kitchen and your needs 

The dirty-dish-drawer — as it’s affectionately dubbed as a holding spot for domestic vandalism at our home — is an essential bit of kit for every busy family. Progress in the wash technology, water saving, app control and interior layout of dishwashers has produced a sparkling array of super-efficient machines across a wide range of price points. So let’s dish the dirt on the latest super scrubbers from under €300 to €850.

BOSCH

One of the nerve mincing things about washing our ware, is that cloudy spotting on glass, plastic and melamine — especially noticeable in the summer as the cool drink count takes off. Bosch’s new CrystalDry and PerfectDry features an intake fan plus specialised Zeolite minerals to bring the cabinet to an unprecedented 176F — long enough to evaporate every trace of hard water from surfaces. The whole load is delivered ultra-dry and clean. This detailing will last the lifetime of the dishwasher.

The Ecosilence drive makes Bosch dishwashers, some of the quietest machines on the market. Check the Energy labelling for full details.

We also like Bosch’s Favourite function button, which allows one-touch to your most-used settings, the whisper-quiet brushless EcoSilence drive (44dB or better) and their Intensive Zone — which trains extra muscle on the bottom baskets to blast off heavy soiling. Series 6 machines (60cm) with Home Connect app performance from €899, bosch-home.ie.

There’s generally a greater selection of Bosch to Siemens, Miele or Neff machines in Ireland, and the German makers share production facilities with Siemens. Best squeaky clean, regular deals? Check Argos for €400- €720 Bosch bargains, argos.ie

Efficiency

Run your cabinet full. With C- ratings for even top-class machines, it makes sense. Eco settings can take up to three-and-a-half hours, so consider that Night Rate power to bring the running cost right down. Using by day? Look for the Quiet Mark for low dBs, especially where the dishwasher is present in an open or broken-plan living area.

SIEMENS

While best known for its hobs and ovens, Siemens has always accelerated ahead of the pack, and its IQ700 dishwasher ranges are, it claims, the fastest machines on the market — great in a pinch to turn over back-to-back loads in 29 minutes.

Garnering an iF design award, the Siemens iQ100 range is connected and can be controlled remotely via mobile phone, tablet, or voice-activated smart device.

Now, even if you don’t want a text from your dishwasher, its iSensonic technology, common to its washing laundry range, does have some useful adaptive smarts to optimise water consumption, the cabinet heat and chosen cycle for each wash. If you forget to set the machine you can demand a start from anywhere with your mobile device.

The Aqua sensor uses a beam of light from the turbidity of the water to gather information about the level of soiling on dishes.

Water volume sensors are becoming commonplace, and like Bosch (which shares very similar detailing) there’s an Intensive Zone option to dissipate that fried egg and bring manky pans to heel. I know it’s simply aesthetics as most kitchens are sufficiently well lit, but its Emotion Light, a cool blue double beam, illuminates the cabinet as soon as the door is cracked open. Prices from €850 for the IQ500 range. Expect to pay about €100 more for integrated models.

Efficiency

Match your dishwasher to your needs to ensure you fill the cabinet and look for flexible cabinet detailing to alter the interior to suit the day. Place settings run from 8 (compact drawers) to 14. The FlexComfort feature in Siemens’ top machines are typical of the best, with stable, adaptive positioning including areas for fragile glassware.

ZANUSSI

A much-respected brand offering a great range of very well priced dishwashers. While they might not host the all singing and dancing technology buzz of the higher priced brands (their energy efficiency hovers at a new F rating on the newly scaled EU Energy Label).

In 2021, it is your go-to for a machine with everything you need for under €500 in a 60cm unit. Their air-dry technology is proven and well-rated by users, operating with an automatic pop of the door for a period of active natural drying using the heat already present in the cabinet. Their customisable cutlery dividers in the MaxiFlex drawer will take even rangy spatulas with ease.

Another nice bit of engineering that cleans out the competition in budget machines is their OrbitClean wash-bar, which throws water into every corner of the cabinet to reach every dish and sliver of cutlery with three times the reach of a standard spray arm.

A classic 30-minute wash is seriously impressive for the money, and even their Intensive Wash clocks in at just 89 minutes. For all these reasons, my ultimate mid-range best-buy is the ZDF22002WA free-standing Zanussi in white with 13 place settings, retailing around €404. Suppliers include Harvey Norman.

Efficiency

Like all up to date dishwashers, all Zanussi machines determine a half-load without any special setting. I like their forward-thinking for time-of-use tariffs — which are on the way to our electricity provider packages. Program the dishwasher cycle to start hours ahead with a delay function to take advantage of off-peak rates, or run a cycle when hot water isn’t required elsewhere.

BEKO

With less than €400 to spend, you can still find a seriously good dishwasher in a black, silver or white cabinet — it’s not a washout. Beko enjoys good customer feedback, appearing regularly in the Best Budget category in Which UK reviews, and can surprise for both looks and performance. They have skirted under the 39dB rating for noise and hold an Energy Star certification with D/E ratings as standard and A wash performance — impressive for a budget brand. Fold-down tines and multiple basket positions — will handle everything you have to throw in there.

Beko’s AquaIntense technology utilising a power zone of intense water pressure, eliminating the need for any pre-scrub before running those ware and pans with welded on foodstuffs.

The brand even boasts some breakthrough toxin-free technology to reduce the stink of your listless loaded machine — IonGuard. Challenging the polish of Bosch, Neff and the top-flight names, some of their machines even include a Steam Gloss function to shine up glasses and shiny ware. What is harder to find (you could ask for a special order) is its wi-fi connected pricier options with AutoDose, but we did find a Beko Pro AutoDose DEN59420DX Full-size Smart Dishwasher in stainless steel online for €469.99 at Currys, currys.ie.

Compare that to an equivalent Zanussi if you’re nudging up the numbers. For under €300, the Beko DVN04320W with 13 place settings, 4 programs including a 30-minute run, is a steal at €289, RRP.

Efficiency

Just be wary of the “X times better than the competition” claims, as that is a deliberately fuzzy vector. Better than what? All intensive washes (70C plus) will use more energy, so limit their use where possible. Scraping plates will reduce the amount of power needed to run any sensor detailed dishwasher. In general, keep doing it as it will keep your drain filter cleaner too.

Kya deLongchamps shines up the ware with advice on

grabbing a bargain, quality option