How to find a dishwasher to suit your kitchen and your needs 

One of the nerve mincing things about washing our ware, is that cloudy spotting on glass, plastic and melamine — especially noticeable in the summer as the cool drink count takes off. Bosch’s new CrystalDry and PerfectDry features an intake fan plus specialised Zeolite minerals to bring the cabinet to an unprecedented 176F — long enough to evaporate every trace of hard water from surfaces. The whole load is delivered ultra-dry and clean. This detailing will last the lifetime of the dishwasher.
Match your dishwasher to your needs to ensure you fill the cabinet and look for flexible cabinet detailing to alter the interior to suit the day. Place settings run from 8 (compact drawers) to 14. The FlexComfort feature in Siemens’ top machines are typical of the best, with stable, adaptive positioning including areas for fragile glassware.
A classic 30-minute wash is seriously impressive for the money, and even their Intensive Wash clocks in at just 89 minutes. For all these reasons, my ultimate mid-range best-buy is the ZDF22002WA free-standing Zanussi in white with 13 place settings, retailing around €404. Suppliers include Harvey Norman.
Like all up to date dishwashers, all Zanussi machines determine a half-load without any special setting. I like their forward-thinking for time-of-use tariffs — which are on the way to our electricity provider packages. Program the dishwasher cycle to start hours ahead with a delay function to take advantage of off-peak rates, or run a cycle when hot water isn’t required elsewhere.
With less than €400 to spend, you can still find a seriously good dishwasher in a black, silver or white cabinet — it’s not a washout. Beko enjoys good customer feedback, appearing regularly in the Best Budget category inreviews, and can surprise for both looks and performance. They have skirted under the 39dB rating for noise and hold an Energy Star certification with D/E ratings as standard and A wash performance — impressive for a budget brand. Fold-down tines and multiple basket positions — will handle everything you have to throw in there.
