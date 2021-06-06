Garden Q&A: How can I cure my roses of blackspot?

Garden Q&A: How can I cure my roses of blackspot?
Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 18:08
Peter Dowdall

Question

Is there any good fix for blackspot on roses? 

Anything I've used isn't any good.

Answer

Rose blackspot is a fungal infection that leads to yellowing and ugly black markings of the leaves. 

As with all fungal infections, cultural control is always the best approach instead of using damaging fungicides.

When pruning the roses in winter/early spring, always prune to outward-facing buds to create an open centre to the rose bush. 

This will allow good air circulation within the plant and it will help to prevent crossing branches that can rub against each other creating an open wound into which the fungal pathogen can enter.

Drench the plant with a solution of copper sulphate and water, ideally during April, but it is still not too late. 

This is a broad-spectrum, organic fungicide that will help to prevent infection in the first place.

