Save or splurge? Two round rugs to break up straight lines 

Have you thought of a round rug to break up the straight lines of sofas, floorboards, picture frames, doors and windows?
They also offer an alternative shape to show off a striking pattern.
Add to the effect with a round coffee table on top, ideally with a glass surface so you can catch a glimpse of the rug pattern underneath.
Irish designer Orla Kiely’s Sunflower Pink rug has her signature naïve-style flower motif and costs €599 at Rugs.ie.
Marcel Wander’s Eden Queen rug for Dutch brand Moooi will set you back €2,200 from www.nest.co.uk.