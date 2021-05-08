We suss out super sustainable options for your living space 

We love this rather unusual collection of original wool paintings by Irish textile landscape artist Caóilfíonn Murphy O’Hanlon of Cushla Of Gullion.

The new collection is entitled ‘Bealtaine - Ar Sliabh Gullion’ and inspired by Caóilfíonn’s home, high on the slopes of Slieve Gullion in Armagh.

As we celebrate Sustainability Month here at

Irish Examiner

, it's important to note how the celebration of the natural world inspires our artists and creatives in this beautiful country of ours. Let's do our best to keep it that way.

The collection is available on www.cushlaofgullion.com and prices start at €190.

I've recently become reacquainted with organic and fair-trade personal care brand Dr Bronner’s. This Sal Suds fits in with our sustainability theme nicely. It's not a soap but a concentrated hard-surface all-purpose cleaner. Made from plant-based surfactants with natural fir needle and spruce essential oils, without any synthetic dyes, fragrances or preservatives.

Sal Suds is 100% cruelty-free and biodegradable, use a couple of tablespoons for an average load of laundry, dilute with water to sponge down countertops or to mop your floor, or mix with baking soda to make a powerful scouring agent for bathtubs and sinks; it's fab. Check out how to dilute Sal-Suds: www.drbronner.com/all-one-blog/2018/07/sal-suds-dilution-cheat-sheet

The range is stocked in health stores and selected pharmacies nationwide and can be purchased online at www.healthybuzz.ie.

Dr Bronner’s recently announced its All-One Ireland Initiative with a donation to environmental conservation organisation VOICE Ireland, which work to empower individuals and local communities to take positive action to conserve natural resources. Dr Bronner’s will support VOICE Ireland’s ‘Sick of Plastic Campaign’ to promote reusable packaging alternatives instead of single-use plastic.

Speaking of plastic, did you know that everybody in the world was required to use just one plastic toothbrush in a year, it would equate to over 100,000 tons of plastic. Most people used four toothbrushes a year… do the maths (because it's not my strong point). Jordan’s Green Clean initiative believes sustainability is key and wants to make it easy for consumers to make greener choices.

Since Jordan introduced their sustainability initiative, Green Clean, starting with just one toothbrush Adult Toothbrush (€3.49), they have expanded the range to include the Green Clean Cavity Protection Toothpaste (€3.99) and a child-friendly line Green Clean Kids Toothbrush (€3.49) and Green Clean Junior 6+ Toothpaste (€2.99), to take care of your teeth and the environment.

The handle is made of 100% recycled and FDA-approved plastic originating from food containers, such as yoghurt cups. The remaining 10% mainly consists of the bristles, which are 100% bio-based, and the packaging label, which is made of FSC-certified paper from responsibly managed forests. Available from Inish Pharmacy and online at www.inishpharmacy.com, instore at pharmacies including Boots, Allcare, and Careplus.

Riley, an eco-friendly period product subscription service, was launched this week, by the all-female founding team of Aine Kilkenny, Fiona Parfrey, and Lauren Duggan. The company, based in West Cork, was founded on the belief that people deserved a positive, sustainable solution to their period that also fits their lifestyle. Riley’s mission is to ensure their period products do as little damage to our environment as possible by bringing periods into the 21st century.

Since the middle of the last century, period products have had somewhere between a little and a lot of plastic in their design. The average pad today has an approximate plastic content of 90%. That means these products can live on for 500 years as waste after their brief usefulness has passed.

The average woman will use 11,000 non-recyclable tampons in the course of her lifetime, equivalent to 5,500 plastic bags. That is TERRIFYING - but Aine, Fiona, and Lauren believe there is a better way. Riley is a subscription service for eco-friendly sanitary products.

On their website, you can pick from a variety of boxes to suit your period needs which will be delivered through your letterbox on a monthly or quarterly basis. All of their products are made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, which means there are no added chemicals or toxins. The majority of their packaging is compostable, and the applicators on their tampons are bio-based and made from sustainable sugar cane. For more, you can check out their website www.weareriley.com

Another Irish company that are doing their bit for our environment is The Handmade Soap Company. As well as the pioneering new product range, Anam, introducing lifelong glass bottles refilled by the world’s first 100% compostable pouch, the County Meath company blends handpicked ingredients with essential oils for the ultimate skin and wellbeing pick-me-up. All blends are 100% natural, and 100% vegan, just this Anam candle, yours for €35. Find out more at www.thehandmadesoapcompany.ie.

Canadia, the Co Dublin floor specialist, has introduced a range of 73 new sustainable laminate floors, as part of its Egger PRO collection. The laminate range comes in a variety of thickness, board formats and eclectic styles. Pictured here is the Cognac Brown Sherman Oak and all the floorboards are manufactured using sustainably sourced, PEFC certified wood fibres, from timber harvested from sustainable forests, and are 100% PVC-free with no softeners or toxic dyes. See www.canadia.ie for more info.