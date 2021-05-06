Wild West cat hotel and chic camping pod wow DIY judges 

Daragh put his own stamp on it with graffiti.
“The whole experience has been rewarding, it’s good for all the family — some of them don’t know it yet,” says his dad.
Shirley and Tom have been renovating the barge for years but the arrival of baby Charlotte meant they needed to change tack and baby-proof their speedboat.
“Because we move around on the barge the speedboat has lots of uses so if we’re moored here, we use the speedboat to get chips in Portumna at night,” says Shirley.
They refurbished the speedboat’s shell and installed a new seat to “make it fit for purpose”, adds Tom, who created a new fibreglass base.
For me, the star of this part of the show was Great Granny Rita’s electric carving knife, used by Shirley to cut the foam for the speedboat's new seats.
While grateful to the kitchen implement's original owner, Shirley is also philosophical.
Cut to a scene of the happy trio of Shirley, Charlotte and Tom sailing into the sunset in pursuit of sustenance once they pronounce the boat to be “ready for chipper duty”.
- Viewers can select their favourite project online which will win the ‘Viewers’ Choice Award’; see www.rte.ie/lifestyle
- ‘The Big DIY Challenge’ is on Thursdays at 8.30pm on RTÉ One