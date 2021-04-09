Smart sofas, a cool cookery competition and fab flowerpots

We love this boho styling from DFS, nothing wrong with a bit of unconventional self-expression these days.

Opt for a mix of patterns, plants, natural textures, and tasselled rugs, to transform your space and create that casual-chic vibe. What about that showstopper sofa though — it’s the French Connection Hackney three-seater sofa in tan leather, €1,929, available exclusively at DFS, www.dfs.ie

With summer threatening, I’m thinking more about the outdoor areas. Loving this Scandinavian designed Morgana Outdoor Suite. It’s been created at a dining height, but maintaining a more relaxed lounge feel for outdoor dining.

And check out that corner-style sofa — the grey cushions are water-repellent and washable.

The set is available to order on www.meadowsandbyrne.com for €3,998.

Any bakers in the family? Ireland’s only dairy-free cooking competition returns for the second year, as innocent and Roz Purcell call for Ireland’s best dairy-free cooks to go head-to-head. Innovation, originality and appearance are high on the judging criteria at innocent’s Dairy-Free Cook-Off.

innocent have a delicious range of dairy-free products to work with — Coconut, Almond, Oat and Hazelnut non-dairy drinks. Cook-off entrants can use any of innocent’s dairy alternatives in their recipe which can be sweet or savoury – starters, mains or desserts.

The only must is that the dish must be 100% dairy-free, made using one of the innocent’s dairy-free products.

Submit your tastiest dairy-free recipes by posting your recipe on Instagram, tagging both @rozannapurcell and @innocentIreland by this Sunday, April 11, at 8pm for a chance to win.

The lucky winner will receive €1,000 worth of kitchen goodies, including a cult kitchen essential, a KitchenAid mixer, and sustainably-minded kitchen tools and accessories.

Visit www.innocent.ie for more information on the full dairy-free range.

April is Earth Month — and Earth Day is coming up on April 22 and www.Jiminy.ie has the cutest gift idea for the babies in your life.

It’s a 100% natural rubber bath and chew toy. Made from rubber from Hevea trees, and hand-painted with natural, food-grade dyes, it meets all EU safety standards — and every €19.99 purchase contributes to sending children to school in India.

Continuing our celebration of Earth Month, here’s Whole Kernel Organic Virgin Coconut Oil from organic and fair trade personal care brand, Dr Bronner’s.

The range uses 100% post-consumer recycled cylinder bottles and paper labels. Dr Bronner’s VCO is €14.95 and is expeller-pressed from the fresh, carefully-dried coconut kernel. Versatile and healthy, VCO can be used for stir-frying, baking, and body care.www.drbronner.com

I really like this pendant light — perfect for a kitchen island, with the focused shafts of light illuminating the work surface, so I can see what a hames I’m making of the dinner. This one is from Neptune’s most traditional country kitchen collection, Chichester. Prices starting at €12,000. For Irish stockists, see www.neptune.com

Get ready for the smartest lamp ever! It should be in Mensa. The Dyson Lightcycle Morph™ figures out the right amount of light to create, depending on what tasks you’re doing, your age, and local daylight and adjusts it accordingly.

You can personalise your lamp with the Dyson Link app, and it’s got 360° manoeuvrability so you can customise exactly where you want it to go, using four different formats — as an indirect, task, feature, or ambient light.

It looks gorgeous too, and it’s easy to use, with dimming and colour temperature controls that let you define your personal light preferences. It’s €699.99. Find out more at www.dyson.ie

Add a splash of colour to your garden and get creative with your flowerpots — Irish made for Irish weather, Colourtrend’s exterior products are formulated to meet the unpredictable demands of each season.

Colourtrend’s Weather Collection is available in over 1,500 shades, and is mould- and mildew-resistant. Pictured here is Bramble, and it’s available from select stockists nationwide and online at www.colourtrend.ie. Prices from €75-€82.50 per 5 litres.

Now, this is one of the most interesting products we’ve ever had on Wish List! Placenta TLC is a Cork-based company founded in 2018 by placenta encapsulation specialists, Lisa Cotter and Trish Carroll. What is placenta encapsulation, I hear you ask?

Well, the ladies tell us it is something quite special. “Placenta TLC turns the placenta into tiny capsules, similar to normal supplements, that new mothers can reap the benefits from, including increased energy, iron, and milk supply, quicker recovery time, and it can dramatically reduce hair loss.”

Many celebrities are big fans of encapsulating their placenta, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Angela Scanlon, and Chrissy Teigen. The ladies offer a nationwide service, find out more at www.placentatic.ie