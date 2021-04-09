Smart sofas, a cool cookery competition and fab flowerpots

Any bakers in the family? Ireland’s only dairy-free cooking competition returns for the second year, as innocent and Roz Purcell call for Ireland’s best dairy-free cooks to go head-to-head. Innovation, originality and appearance are high on the judging criteria at innocent’s Dairy-Free Cook-Off.
innocent have a delicious range of dairy-free products to work with — Coconut, Almond, Oat and Hazelnut non-dairy drinks. Cook-off entrants can use any of innocent’s dairy alternatives in their recipe which can be sweet or savoury – starters, mains or desserts.
The only must is that the dish must be 100% dairy-free, made using one of the innocent’s dairy-free products.
Submit your tastiest dairy-free recipes by posting your recipe on Instagram, tagging both @rozannapurcell and @innocentIreland by this Sunday, April 11, at 8pm for a chance to win.
The lucky winner will receive €1,000 worth of kitchen goodies, including a cult kitchen essential, a KitchenAid mixer, and sustainably-minded kitchen tools and accessories.
Visit www.innocent.ie for more information on the full dairy-free range.