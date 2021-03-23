Modernist Galway house chosen as sixth Home of the Year finalist

There was no way Tanya Lee Conroy and Noel Conroy could be stuck for ideas when designing the West of Ireland home they share with their daughters.

The modernist Co Galway building, chosen tonight as the sixth finalist in the 2021 Home of the Year competition, was “inspired by the countryside we live in”, they confirm.

“You look across the landscape and you might see an old stone shed with a rusted roof so this is a modern take on that,” says Noel on the RTÉ One show.

And plenty of natural local materials feature throughout the property they built on Tanya’s parents’ land and where her grandmother’s cottage used to be.

Tanya Lee Conroy and Noel Conroy and their children at their modernist County Galway home.

Tanya and Noel were involved in every design detail. They both work in a commercial property development company and project managed their self-build themselves.

The process started in 2015 with their architects, they broke ground in March 2018 and completed the project in December 2019. The house has a timber frame and a flat roof rubber membrane. “We wanted certain materials in the house,” says Tanya.

The materials are those you would expect to see in the West of Ireland — dry stone, and a Corten steel hat which is typical of rusted roofs you see in a traditional farmyard.

They describe their style as a mix of mid-century and modern design. Tanya’s dad did a lot of work in the house and built their 6.5-metre-tall board mark concrete wall that is an important feature in their home.

The open-plan design of what longtime Home of the Year judge Hugh Wallace hails as “an architectural treat” is a hit with the judges.

“We wanted an open-plan house because of the lifestyle we live, really,” says Tanya.

Noel adds: “We’re always kind of together, hanging around, you’d never find one of us in a quiet corner.”

Architect Amanda Bone is impressed with the “calm space”.

I feel like I'm in Palm Springs, circa the 1960s

Interior designer Suzie McAdam loves the references to the West of Ireland in the form of textures and details — not least the sheep ornaments.

Entering the living area, Amanda says: “I feel like I’m in Palm Springs, circa the 1960s.”

Hugh is also a big fan of the couple’s favourite spot, their bedroom sanctuary: “There are fabulous views out to the canopies of the trees so you can lie here in bed, look out that windows and decide what the day is about to bring.”

The use of timber shutter concrete and the stonework unifies the inside the outside and acts as a backdrop to the homeowners’ delicious collection of 1950s and '60s furniture”, concludes Hugh.

Suzie adds: “I couldn’t be happier for me this house had it all — architectural elements, stunning interiors, and I’m delighted it’s in the final.

The judges give it a score of 26.

Norma and Stepen Barrett and their children.

CORK DORMER RENIVNTED

The judges first visit the renovated dormer owned by Norma and Stephen Barrett.

The Barretts bought a site in 1993 and built their dormer house. Six years ago, they decided to modernise the property. “We decided to bring it up to 21st-century standards,” says Norma. “Now it’s more contemporary and more open.”

Stephen adds: “In 2015, It was a question of renovate or move. The renovation has transformed the house. We’re really happy with what we’ve done here.”

Stephen, an engineer, and Norma, who works in computer science, worked closely with Cook architects to design the house and they also helped with the decorating.

They have used modern architectural methods such as zinc cladding, the windows have been cleverly planned to bring in as much light and the house has clever detail throughout.

This dormer bungalow is now a modern, bright, spacious and comfortable house.

“My key objective was that every area look similar so there was a fluid feel to the house I like to keep it as clutter-free as I can,” says Norma.

Stephen jokes: “You do like clutter-free, I’ve taken myself out of the recycling bin a few times.” Hugh when he visits is taken by a garden room/office area built at the back.

“We built this garden room on at the back, kind of a secret den which doubles up as an office and a play area for the kids,” says Stephen.

The “perfection of design detail” is what impresses judge Hugh. “I love to see bungalows reinvented,” he says.

Amanda and Suzie are also taken by the overall home but not with the kitchen.

As Hugh gazes around murmuring: “I’m as happy as Larry”, Amanda states: “I’m heartbroken.

“And I don’t understand the kitchen. In the other rooms in this home I’ve seen have been well laid out, with plenty of circulation…but here it’s just very tight.” Suzie agrees and says the kitchen to her seems “almost like a corridor”.

“So for a family, there’s a constant flow, so it’s almost like you’re brought through a maze to get out of here,” she says.

Hugh’s response? “I really don’t agree with the pair of you. It’s not like there’s hordes of people running to the toilet every two minutes.”

The judges give the house a score of 25.

Richard Rodgers.

DOWN SCHOOLHOUSE

And it’s in Richard Rodgers’ restored 1800s schoolhouse in Co Down that debate breaks out afresh about kitchen design.

The residence, which was part of an old mill, had been in an abandoned state for many years when Richard came across it.

In 2013, Richard accidentally discovered the schoolhouse and after making enquiries and meeting with the builder he purchased his home. It was originally a boy’s school.

Richard is a retail interior designer who decorated his home himself, from choosing the kitchens and bathrooms, furniture selections and all soft furnishings to even tiling bathroom floors himself.

It may not be everyone's cup of tea but I know I like it

“From the outside, it does give quite a traditional feel. It may not be everybody’s cup of tea but I know I like it,” he says.

Amanda loves the spacious kitchen, particularly “the fact that there isn’t an island”.

Suzie disagrees, saying “the elephant in the room is the missing island”.

At last, someone hasn't given into the craze of a kitchen island

Amanda flings her arms wide, crying: “At last, someone hasn’t given into the craze of an island.”

She reveals: “I can actually dance in my kitchen because I’m not going to bang my hips off the corner of an island.

“It’s just such a relief not to see an island."

"I love dancing in my kitchen. the end wall in my kitchen is mirrored.so it’s great craic."

The judges give it a score of 21.