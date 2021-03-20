Digital art moves to the big league after collage sells for $69m

Start getting used to the phrase NFT (non-fungible token)
Digital art moves to the big league after collage sells for $69m

Mike Winkelmann's Everydays: The First 5000 Days sold for a record $69 million.

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 00:15
Des O’Sullivan

The next big thing or a flash in the virtual pan? Digital art announced its arrival into the major league at Christie's in New York last week when an NFT (non-fungible token) was sold for $69.3 million. 

An NFT is a unique file that lives on a blockchain and can be owned by an individual. Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days is an NFT. 

A crypto known by the pseudonym Metakovan paid $69 million (plus fees) for the pleasure of owning the collage of images that Beeple has been posting on the internet every day since 2007. Meantime anyone with a taste for a breastfeeding Donald Trump or a cartoon monster can download it for free. 

Until October the most Mike Winkelmann, the digital artist known as Beeple, had ever sold a print for was $100. A staggering 22 million people tuned in to watch the final minutes of the auction. 

No less than 33 active bidders from 11 countries competed (91% of them were new to Christie's). Beeple is now the third most expensive living artist in the world. The artwork was minted exclusively making Christie’s the first major auction house to offer a purely digital work with a unique NFT and to accept cryptocurrency, It is all a bit crypto confusing.

More in this section

70s Style Living Room Seven inexpensive ways to make a rented house feel like a home 
Is keeping lawns in order a male trait? Monty Don believes it is Is keeping lawns in order a male trait? Monty Don believes it is
Back to the future for 1920s cottage in Home of the Year  Back to the future for 1920s cottage in Home of the Year 
Digital art moves to the big league after collage sells for $69m

Home of the Year judges say this restored house is 'hard to beat'

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices